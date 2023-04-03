One of Oregon’s most reliable players, guard Te-Hina Paopao, has entered the transfer portal, according to James Crepea of The Oregonian.

The third-year sophomore averaged 13.1 points and paired it with 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Ducks this season. She shot a career-high 44% from the field as well as 42.4% from three and 88% from the free throw line.

Her departure comes after Endyia Rogers’ declaration to the WNBA draft. Both Rogers and Paopao snapped Oregon’s seven-game losing streak and their shooting performances got them a bid into the WNIT.

Sophomore Phillipina Kyei will be Oregon’s most experienced player next season, but with the loss of three seniors, that leaves Grace VanSlooten and Chance Gray as the Ducks’ only returning starters.

Paopao was the last member of the 2020 recruiting class after Angela Dugalic, Kylee Watson, Sydney Parrish and Maddie Scherr left the program last season.