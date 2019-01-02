Oregon men's basketball sophomore forward Abu Kigab is transferring from the program, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.
Kigab started four games for Oregon this season but is primarily a role player when all Ducks are healthy.
In 15 minutes per game this season, Kigab averaged 2.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
DuckTerritory.com is reporting Kigab's transfer is due to a lack of playing time this season and in the future. Kigab's playing time dipped when freshman Louis King recovered from a knee injury and Miles Norris earned minutes.
