After waiting until the final hours of the 2019 NBA Draft deadline, Oregon senior point guard Payton Pritchard has opted to stay for his senior season, according to 247sports.
The deadline for the NBA Draft falls on May 29th. Pritchard is now the only remaining Duck to return to the team following the four players (Bol Bol, Louis King, Kenny Wooten) who entered their names into the draft.
Pritchard, who is the only player left from the 2016-17 class, will return as the senior leader of the 2019-20 team. He will return to the Ducks, who have obtained a top-15 recruiting class, as one of only three rotation players who returned from last year's Sweet 16 team.
The 2019 Pac-12 Tournament's Most Outstanding Player was instrumental in the Ducks' run to the Sweet-16. Pritchard led the Ducks on a 10-game winning streak, including four wins in four days in the Pac-12 tournament, before falling to eventual national champions Virginia.
The West Linn native led the nation in minutes last year and started in all 38 games. Pritchard also led the team in assists (4.6) and steals (1.8).
Follow Gabriel on Twitter @gabe_ornelas