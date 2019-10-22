Senior wide receiver Brenden Schooler will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Schooler will leave Oregon with one more year of eligibility, as he has only played in three games this season.
During training camp, Schooler broke his foot which prevented him from returning to the field until the Ducks game against California on Oct. 5. He missed the first four games of this season.
With just two receptions in three games this year, Schooler has had trouble finding his footing in the Ducks young receiving corps. Players like Mycah Pittman and Bryan Addison, who have stepped into the Ducks rotation as freshmen, have reeled in a combined 20 receptions.
Schooler played on both sides of the ball for the Ducks. In his sophomore and junior seasons he was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference first team for his work on special teams.
Starting 10 of 12 games in his freshman season, at the safety position, Schooler made 74 tackles for the Ducks and a team-high four interceptions. Every year since then, he has been on the list of Oregon wide receivers. During his time at receiver, Schooler had 43 receptions for a total of 521 yards and four touchdowns.