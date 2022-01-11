Fresh off a National Championship loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, former Alabama analyst Jake Long has chosen to join his opponents new coaching staff at Oregon according to a report by The Next Round host Jim Dunaway.
Former defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs and new head coach at Oregon, Dan Lanning had little time to relish the national championship win as he jetted off to Eugene Tuesday morning.
The Alabama native will have an uber-talented Ducks linebacker group for the Ducks. In what will be his first on-field coaching position, Long looks to further develop the stout linebackers the Ducks already boast with the likes of Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe.
Lanning himself has shown a knack for developing inside linebackers. He coached inside linebackers at Memphis in 2016 and 2017 where the Tigers ranked top five nationally in turnovers forced both years.
Long isn’t to be confused with former All Pro and first overall pick out of Michigan in the 2008 NFL draft, who is also named Jake Long. Though he wasn’t an NFL star, Long played four years on the defensive line at Alabama and won a National Championship as a player and one as a coach as well.