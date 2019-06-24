After being undrafted, Louis King has found a new home in the Motor City.
The former freshman forward agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania.
The Pistons will assign King to the G League, but will have the option to bring him onto an NBA roster for 45 days during the season.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds in 31 games, earning Pac-12 all-freshman team honors.
King missed the first eight games after suffering a torn meniscus during his senior year at Hudson Catholic high school in Jersey City, New Jersey. King also suffered injuries to his right hand and left ankle in his one year at Oregon.
Three Ducks (King, Bol Bol and Kenny Wooten) entered their names into the NBA Draft and two have joined NBA teams. Wooten is now the lone Duck not on an NBA team, following the Nuggets drafting Bol and the Pistons signing King.