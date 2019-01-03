2018.11.17.EMG.BCG.FTB.vs.ASU-4.jpg

Ducks outside linebacker La'mar Winston Jr. (32) looks towards the Oregon bench to celebrate after the down. Oregon Ducks football takes on Arizona State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Ore. on Nov. 17, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

According to Football Scoop, Oregon outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison has been hired by the University of Louisville to be its co-defensive coordinator. Dennison was hired by the Ducks last season after spending the previous four seasons in Louisville.

Dennison worked his way up from a graduate assistant to recruiting coordinator with the Cardinals. Football Scoop also reports Oregon director of recruiting Stephen Field has been offered a position.

