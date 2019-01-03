According to Football Scoop, Oregon outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison has been hired by the University of Louisville to be its co-defensive coordinator. Dennison was hired by the Ducks last season after spending the previous four seasons in Louisville.
Dennison worked his way up from a graduate assistant to recruiting coordinator with the Cardinals. Football Scoop also reports Oregon director of recruiting Stephen Field has been offered a position.
