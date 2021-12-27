Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has hired Adrian Klemm to be the offensive line coach, as reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Klemm formerly assumed the same position with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-2021) and the UCLA Bruins (2012-2016), along with a four-year stint at Southern Methodist University.
Klemm will replace Alex Mirabal, one of the Ducks’ most successful and longest-tenured positional coaches, who finished the last offseason with the No. 1 recruiting class by position in the Pac-12.
Klemm also has experience with coaching some of the conference’s best offensive linemen. At UCLA he recruited and coached Xavier Su’a-Filo and Jeff Baca, who were part of a Bruins squad that went 10-3 and won the Sun Bowl.
He moved onto the Steelers, where Klemm inherited one of the league’s best offensive lines led by Alejandro Villanueva and Maurkice Pouncey. It was Pro Football Focus’ No. 9 ranked offensive line in 2019 and 2020. While the Steelers’ offensive line took a step back this season, the team is still in line to make a late push for a playoff spot.
However, Klemm will fill his position in Eugene immediately, and Chris Morgan will assume his duties with the Steelers for the remainder of their season.