According to a report by Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has hired Tosh Lupoi to be the defensive coordinator. Lupoi currently heads the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line unit and worked with Lanning at the University of Alabama in 2015.
This news comes a week after the Ducks brought on Matthew Powledge as the co-defensive coordinator, who will work alongside Lupoi. The two inherit Tim DeRuyter’s defense that led the conference in interceptions with 17.
In his four-year stint with the Crimson Tide (2014-2018), Lupoi was part of two National Championship teams. He was the defensive analyst with the 2015 championship team and the co-defensive coordinator with the 2017 championship team.
Lupoi spent his last three seasons as the defensive line coach for three different NFL teams: the Cleveland Browns (2019), Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-present).
He’s expected to finish out the season with the Jaguars before joining Lanning in Eugene to take his position with the Ducks.