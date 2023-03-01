Oregon football is hiring offensive analyst Antonio Parks, Justin Hopkins of ScoopDuck reported Wednesday.

Parks announced on Feb. 18 that he was joining Arizona State University as a defensive recruiting analyst, joining former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham in the Sun Devils program. That tenure didn’t last long before Wednesday’s report.

At Oregon, Parks will reunite with the Ducks’ new offensive coordinator, Will Stein. Parks played for Stein at the University of Texas at San Antonio, where Stein was the offensive coordinator. Parks was a safety over three seasons for UTSA, appearing in 37 games as a safety. He also spent some time as a defensive analyst for UTSA shortly after graduating.

On Feb. 15, three days before his ASU announcement, he posted his goodbye to UTSA.

“To the fans, the community, and the entire UTSA football family I want to thank you for allowing me to represent the football team and the community as a player and a coach over the last four years,” Parks wrote. “The 210 TRIANGLE OF TOUGHNESS is real and it will travel with me forever.”

Parks should only bolster the already strong recruiting mill that Oregon has developed under Dan Lanning’s leadership.