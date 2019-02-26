Oregon will hire Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos to the defensive coordinator role at Oregon, according to Dave Southorn of the Idaho Statesman.
The hiring of Avalos comes after Jim Leavitt and Oregon parted ways. Leavitt was the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons.
Avalos, a former Boise State linebacker, has been the defensive coordinator over the past three seasons for the Broncos. He helped the Broncos get to 10th in the nation in sacks and 20th in the nation in turnovers last season.
Head coach Mario Cristobal played Avalos in 2017 in the Las Vegas Bowl. Cristobal, the newly-named head coach following Willie Taggart's departure from Oregon, saw Avalos potential when the Ducks were held to 280 yards while committing four turnovers in the bowl game loss.
Leavitt built Oregon's defense from one of the worst in the country to respectable. Avalos will have eight of 11 starters back from last season.