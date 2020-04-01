Graduate transfer quarterback Anthony Brown has chosen to finish his career at Oregon where he will be immediately eligible, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.
Oregon was on Brown’s short list of schools. The quarterback took an unofficial visit to the school in early March.
Brown, a former three-star dual-threat recruit from Holmdel, New Jersey, was a three-year starter at Boston College. He threw for 1,250 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 59.4% of his passes and throwing just two interceptions. The quarterback played just six games in 2019 due to a leg injury. He battled a similarly serious knee injury in his freshman season as well.
Brown’s primary competition is sophomore Tyler Shough, who was a two-year backup behind former Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert. Sophomore Cale Millen and true freshman Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford join a crowded battle for the starting job.
Newly hired offensive coordinator Joe Moorehead has a history of utilizing dual-threat quarterbacks to maximize his scheme’s versatility. Brown, who rushed for 423 yards at Boston College, fits the mold.
The 6-foot-2 signal caller showcased the ability to air it out as well, completing a 70-or-more-yard passing play in each of his three seasons. He has a strong arm, but accuracy has, at times, been an issue.
Oregon opens the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 against North Dakota State before Ohio State comes to Eugene the following week.