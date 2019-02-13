Oregon’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from the past two seasons, Jim Leavitt, is no longer an Oregon coach according to 247Sports.
The report says that co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Keith Heyward will be promoted to full-time duties.
Leavitt has been a coach for 39 seasons and was the head coach at South Florida for 12 seasons.
In his two seasons leading the Oregon defense, Leavitt has brought a Pac-12 cellar-dwelling defense into one of the most formidable in the NCAA. In 2016, the defense was ranked 126, this past season it was ranked 49.
In 2018, Oregon held opposing teams to 25.38 points and 385.9 yards. One of the most impressive parts of this past season’s defense was that they allowed just 20 touchdowns in 49 opposing red zone trips.
The Oregon defense returns eight starters with important pieces like linebacker Troy Dye, safety Jevon Holland, cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham Jr. and freshman sensation Kayvon Thibodeaux all expected to play big roles this season.
Some players tweeted GIFs seemingly about the breaking news:
Heyward’s unit was arguably the best on the entire Oregon roster. Senior Ugochukwu Amadi (55 tackles, three interceptions and two touchdowns), sophomore Nick Pickett (59 tackles and one interception) and Holland (five interceptions) all had strong seasons.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
