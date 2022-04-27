Oregon men's basketball guard De’Vion Harmon has entered the transfer portal, according to a report by Jeff Goodman on Tuesday.

A 4-star recruit out of high school, Harmon played his first two seasons of college basketball at Oklahoma, where in his sophomore season he averaged 12.9 points per game.

In his lone season at Oregon, Harmon was one of three starting guards for Dana Altman, splitting ball handling duties with Jacob Young and Will Richardson. In 35 games played Harmon averaged 10.8 points per game, making him the Ducks’ third leading scorer.

His most notable performance as a Duck was a 21 point season high against Stanford. Harmon was second on the team in 3-point percentage, hitting 36.7% of his shots from deep.

The departure of Harmon is notable as Jacob Young has run out of eligibility and will not be able to return for the Ducks. Additionally, Will Richardson Wednesday morning entered his name in the NBA Draft. Richardson still reserves the option to return to Oregon for one more year.

In the vacancy of Harmon, Young and possibly Richardson, the Ducks will turn to their core of recruits to lead at the guard spots.

Four-star guard Dior Johnson is the heir apparent to the Oregon backcourt. He and Colorado transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy, who averaged 11.1 PPG in his sophomore campaign, will be joined by JUCO guards Brennan Rigsby and Tyrone Williams. All will compete for minutes in Oregon’s seemingly open backcourt if Richardson does not return.