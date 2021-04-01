According to a Tweet from Jeff Borzello, rising-junior Chandler Lawson has entered the transfer portal.
The sophomore from Memphis, Tennessee, was at times a vital piece of head coach Dana Altman’s rotation, starting 20 of his 59 career games. Lawson averaged 4.4 points and three rebounds per game in 2020-21, shooting 51% from the field, 36.4% from three and 50% from the line.
Lawson, who saw his freshman year minutes and stats decrease across the board, will have three years remaining of eligibility. Lawson was set to compete with N’Faly Dante, Franck Kepnang, and Nathan Bittle in the front court.
His brother Jonathan, a four-star small forward is committed to the Ducks and set to enroll in the fall.
In Lawson’s wake, the minutes will shake out more evenly up front as Altman will no doubt peruse options via the portal.