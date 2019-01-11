Sophomore backup quarterback Braxton Burmeister has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal in order to seek a new school for his final three seasons of eligibility, according to DuckTerritory.
Burmeister played in only four games this season, which according to the new NCAA rules, allows him to redshirt and keep a season of eligibility.
As a freshman in 2017, Burmeister, the 6-foot-1 La Jolla, California native, played seven games for Oregon. He started five of those games after Herbert broke his collarbone early in the season. He finished the season, completing 44 of 77 passes and threw two touchdowns.
In four games this season, Burmeister completed 5-of-10 passes for a total of 43 yards. His season was highlighted by coming in for an injured Justin Herbert and playing the whole second half of this year’s Civil War in Corvallis.
His potential transfer leaves the Ducks with three quarterbacks for the 2019 season: Herbert, who decided to stay for his senior season, freshman Tyler Shough, who played in just three games this season in order to redshirt, and three-star 2019 signee Cale Millen, who is already enrolled and will be eligible for spring practices.
