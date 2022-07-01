Oregon outfielder Anthony Hall has entered the transfer portal, James Crepea of The Oregonian reported Friday.

The report comes just one day after left-handed pitcher Rio Britton announced his transfer to North Carolina State.

Hall was Oregon’s best hitter in 2022, leading the team in home runs and setting an Oregon single-season record with a .640 slugging percentage. It was exactly the breakout season the outfielder needed after heating up at the end of 2021.

Hall was the Ducks’ primary right fielder and also showed off his strong arm throughout the season.

The left-handed hitter is very likely to be selected in the upcoming MLB draft. MLB ranks him as the No. 142 draft prospect in the country, meaning he has a strong chance of being picked in the first five rounds. In this case, he’d be very likely to move on to a professional career. The Ducks were expecting to lose him to the draft anyway, so this could just be a formality.

Still, Hall does have two years of college eligibility left if he chooses to exercise them. He would be a strong addition to any lineup in the country.

The MLB draft takes place from July 17-19. Hall will most likely be picked on July 18 during rounds 3-10.