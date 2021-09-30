The University of Oregon lost a legend earlier this month with the passing of Joe Schaffeld at the age of 85. An Oregon Sports Hall of Fame inductee and a legendary defensive coach, Schaffeld’s legacy is one Oregon fans won’t soon forget.
With a 24-year career serving as the Ducks’ assistant coach, he is the longest tenured coach in Oregon history. He would later be referred to as “Mr. Oregon” by his peer, former Oregon coach Mike Belloti, for his contributions to the university and the whole state.
Raised in the small town of Vale in eastern Oregon, Schaffeld graduated from Vale High School where he was a jack of all trades when it came to sports. He excelled in football, baseball and wrestling.
Later on, he attended Boise State when it was still a junior college. Schaffeld was eventually offered a football scholarship by Oregon legend Les Casanova to play for the Ducks. Schaffeld would then play offensive guard in the 1958 Rose Bowl against Ohio State on a sprained ankle.
After graduating from Oregon, Schaffeld coached all over the state from the high school level to the college level. His professional career began as he became the defensive assistant coach for the Ducks in 1974.
He worked under three different Oregon coaches including Don Reed, Rich Brooks and Mike Belloti. During his tenure, Oregon made six different postseason runs, including appearances in the Rose Bowl and the Cotton Bowl.
Years after his 1994 retirement, his influence still resonates at the University of Oregon. He remained significantly active in the athletic program where he helped with the funding of the programs up until his passing.
His passing sent shockwaves to the Oregon community, and many shared their most cherished memories of the coach.
In an article by the Oregonian, former Oregon coach Mike Belloti spoke more about his assistant coach.
“There’s people who looked tough and acted tough, but Joe Schaffeld was tough,” Bellotti said.
Another former coach, Rich Brooks, also reflected on Schaffeld’s presence on the field.
“He coached them hard, but he loved them just as much,” Brooks said.
Although Schaffeld is no longer with the Oregon community, his spirit lives on among the players he’s coached and the peers he’s worked alongside. His work ethic and hard hitting values also live on. Schaffeld is immortalized by the Oregon football program with a trophy awarded to the Ducks’ best defensive lineman.
Pretty fitting for the defensive coach.