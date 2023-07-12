Duck fans filled Autzen Stadium, PK Park, Jane Sanders Stadium, Matthew Knight Arena and Hayward Field to watch their favorite athletes compete for glory in green and yellow. These five moments top our list of the best moments of the 2022-2023 season of Oregon sports.

Baseball’s Pac-12 Championship

The Ducks had lost eight of their last 11 games as they entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed. But, some switch got flipped in Arizona, sparking one of the most memorable postseasons in program history.

Oregon took down Cal (the No. 9 seed), Stanford (No. 1), Washington (No. 3) and Arizona (No. 8) to win the Pac-12’s second annual baseball tournament. The Ducks’ momentum earned the team an NCAA Tournament bid as the No. 2 seed in the Nashville Regional. Oregon flew through the regional with a pair of wins over Xavier and a huge victory over No. 6 overall Vanderbilt, one of the best college baseball teams over the last decade.

A team that looked dead suddenly got hot and won 10 straight games en route to a Super Regional appearance that saw PK Park provide record attendances as the Ducks took on Oral Roberts. Although Oregon lost – and its magical run came to an end – the excitement the team delivered to its fans and the momentum it built for next season tops our list.

Volleyball’s incredible run

The Pac-12 regularly boasts some of the best college volleyball teams in the nation. The Ducks were no exception in 2022. A 24-5 regular season record earned Oregon a hosting spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks dominated both Loyola Marymount and Arkansas in front of a rowdy MKA turnout.

Led by AVCA First Team All-American Brooke Nuneviller, AVCA Second Team All-American Hannah Pukis and AVCA National Freshman of the Year Mimi Colyer, Oregon beat No. 7 Nebraska before falling to the eventual NCAA Runner Up, No. 4 Louisville.

Football hosting College Gameday, then beating UCLA

One highlight from fall term absolutely had to be Oct. 28. ESPN’s College Gameday was in Eugene, and the area outside Lillis Business Complex was rocking early and often. The show started at 6 a.m. on a drizzly morning, but it didn’t stop Eugene’s best from showing up with signs, jerseys and plenty of energy.

Guest star Sabrina Ionescu joined the show as College Gameday made its picks for what would be one of the biggest games of the football season. No. 9 UCLA against No. 10 Oregon. The thrilling evening game – and breast cancer awareness “pink out” – had about everything a fan could hope for: thrilling touchdowns, defensive turnovers and even an onside kick.

The Ducks rolled past UCLA with an exciting 45-30 victory and contributed to Oregon’s eight-game winning streak that stretched from September into November. Many fans hope Dan Lanning’s “progrum” can recapture the attention of College Gameday again in 2023 and give Oregon fans another day to never forget.

Acrobatics & Tumbling’s Championship Run

Oregon’s Acrobatics team only lost to one team this past season: Baylor. The Ducks dominated every other team on the schedule throughout the regular season. When the playoffs came around, Oregon entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed; a rematch with No. 1 Baylor for the title seemed like destiny.

The Ducks made sure it was. They blasted past No. 7 Frostburg State with a commanding 265.060-257.200, and then defeated No. 6 Limestone University with a 268.705-262.625 victory. An incredible season came to a close when the Bears knocked off Oregon in the championship match, but the Ducks were an absolute powerhouse on the mat in 2023.

They finished 6-3 on the season and made a name for an exciting program that’s clearly on the rise.

Softball’s “Super” Season

Oregon softball’s season was one of ups and downs, but the Ducks got hot when they needed to. After a 35-15 regular season, Oregon was sent to the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

The Ducks took down Notre Dame 5-4 and run-ruled No. 13 Arkansas twice to win the regional. Oregon’s explosive bats got hot in Fayetteville and earned the Ducks a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a Super Regional matchup with No. 9 Oklahoma State.

Oregon’s season ended in Oklahoma, but the memory of back-to-back thrilling upsets over Arkansas and a 38-win season highlighted Melyssa Lombardi’s team’s season and built up the anticipation for next year.