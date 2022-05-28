Heavy wind and rain couldn’t stop 6,447 fans from attending day two of The Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on Saturday afternoon. World records, meet records and world leading times were set, despite the inclement weather.

Two restarts and a wet track couldn’t hinder Italian Martina Caironi from earning a world record in the para-women’s 100m, with a time of 14.02.

“The race today was amazing,” Caironi said. “I’m satisfied. I was feeling good and looking for the world record.”

Para athletes were a marquee event on the second day of The Classic. This is the first time para athletics were included since 1989.

“It's always been a dream of mine to compete here (Hayward) on a Diamond League Circuit,” paralympian Blake Leeper said. “I’ve been fighting my whole life for this. This is our Superbowl.”

Reigning world champion Faith Kipyegon, Ethiopia, shattered the world leading time by almost nine seconds. Kipygon recorded a meet record at 3:52.59 — a pace that takes ninth all time in the women’s 1500m.

“I was not expecting such a quick time,” Kipygon said. “I’m happy. It was really windy, so setting the meet record was a surprise.”

Germany’s Johannes Floors led from start to finish in the para-men’s 400m. He came across the line at 48.13. Floors had hoped for better weather, but had to adapt to the circumstances.

The men’s 1500m kicked off the day. New Zealand's Samuel Tanner phenomenal final kick earned him gold and a personal best 3:34.57. Tanner is happy with taking the victory in the final 200m and getting below the world championship qualification.

“It was a fast one,” Tanner said. “The boys really got after it.”

With a time of 47.23, Olympic bronze medalist Alison Dos Santos dominated and set a world-leading time in the men’s 400m hurdles. The Brazilian said he was happy, but wants to be a gold medalist. There are a lot of things to do better in the next race, Dos Santos said.

At the start of the final lap of the men’s 5000m, Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi was 20 seconds ahead of his competition and multiple strides ahead of the world leading pace light. Berihu is now the world leader, at 12:50.05.

Oregonian Ryan Crouser, who holds the Olympic gold and world record in shot put, had a world-leading second throw of 23.02m, a full meter ahead of his first throw.

In the men’s 400m, American Michael Norman set a Hayward record time of 43.60. Norman said the execution of his race was much more traditional than his performances last year.

“It feels good to run the way I’ve trained,” Norman said. “This is just one race, and there’s much more to come.”

The continuous rain ceased for the start of the Bowerman mile, which featured former Ducks Cooper Teare and Cole Hocker, Olympic silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot, and Olympic champion and world record holder Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Norway’s Ingebrigtsen won the Bowerman mile with a world leading 3:49.76. He said, Hayward is starting to feel like home after racing here for many years.

Highschooler, Colin Sahlman finished 13th in the mile, but ran the third fastest highschool mile of all time at 3:56.24.

Trayvon Bromell won the final event of the Classic. Bromell crossed the 100m line in 9.98 after an impressive final 20m.

The World Athletics Championships will be held for the first time on American soil at Hayward field from July 15-24.