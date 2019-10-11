The Oregon offense was firing on all cylinders. Herbert threw for 225 passing yards, connecting with eight different targets. Meanwhile CJ Verdell controlled the ground game, rushing for 77 yards on eight rushes.
On the other side, Oregon’s defense continued their stout play allowing a single field goal. While Jevon Holland was carted off with an apparent knee injury, his replacement, Haki Woods Jr., helped force an interception of opposing quarterback Steven Montez.
The Ducks lead handily, 24-3.
Key Plays:
Oregon lost 19 yards on a high snap on the first drive of the game. Jaylon Redd caught a 17 yard pass on the ensuing play.
Jacob Breeland caught 24-yard pass to give Oregon a first down.
Tight end Jacob Breeland caught a 7-yard touchdown pass. Score: 7-0 Ducks.
Mycah Pittman caught nine yard pass to convert on fourth and five. The Ducks were later stopped on 4th and 3.
Colorado converts on 3rd and 8 on a 9 nine yard pass to Dimitri Stanley.
Colorado kicker James Stefanou scores 27 yard field goal. Score: 7-3 Oregon.
22 yard catch by Breeland gave Oregon another first down, their seventh of the night.
Another 22 yard catch by Juwan Johnson put Oregon back in the red zone late in the first quarter. Oregon held to a 32 yard field goal. Score: 10-3 Oregon.
Tipped pass by Isaac Slade-Matuatia forced another Colorado 3 and out.
La’Mar Winston Jr. recorded the game’s first sack, forcing a fourth down and a punt by the Buffs.
CJ Verdell ran the ball for 18 yards. The first running play of 15+ yards for either team.
Verdell runs for a 30 yard gain to put the Ducks at the Colorado 16 yard line.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio runs in a 1-yard touchdown. The Ducks first rushing touchdown of the night. Score: 17-3 Oregon.
Alex Fontenot breaks a few tackles and runs for 20 yards. Troy Dye and Jevon Holland were banged up on the play and had to help each other off the field. Previous 8 Colorado rushes went for a total of 21 yards.
A tipped pass by Haki Woods Jr. led to an interception in the endzone by Verone McKinley III, marking the first turnover of the game.
A 39 yard pass to Pittman put Oregon in scoring position at the Colorado 17.
Jaylon Redd ran a 3-yard touchdown in for the Ducks. Score: 24-3 Ducks.
Oregon Passing:
Justin Herbert: 16-28, 225 YDs, 1 TD
Oregon Rushing:
CJ Verdell: 8 ATT, 77 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 7 ATT, 29 YDS, 1 TD
Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 3 YDS, 1 TD
Oregon Receiving:
Mycah Pittman: 3 Rec, 57 YDS
Jacob Breeland: 3 REC, 53 YDS, 1TD
Jaylon Redd: 2 Rec, 39 YDS
Juwan Johnson: 2 REC, 36 YDS
Johnny Johnson III: 2 REC, 24 YDS
CJ Verdell: 2 REC, 8 YDS
Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Darrian Felix: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Colorado Passing:
Steven Montez: 12-19 ATT, 75 YDS, 1 INT
Colorado Rushing:
Alex Fontenot: 12 ATT, 53 YDS
Deion SMith: 1 ATT, 7 YDS
Colorado Receiving:
Tony Brown: 4 REC, 7 YDS
Laviska Shenault Jr: 3 REC, 46 YDS
Dimitri Stanley: 2 REC, 16 YDS
Alex Fontenot: 2 REC, 1 YD
Jalen Harris: 1 REC, 5 YDS