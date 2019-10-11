2019.10.11.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.COL.1-12.jpg

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws out of the shotgun. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 11, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

 DL Young/ @cinematiconly

After a dominant first half performance, the Ducks kept it up. Behind a historically-great defensive performance and an explosive offensive ensemble, Oregon put together one of their most complete games in recent memory. 

Key Plays:

Interception by Bryson Young with less than a minute into the half. 

Jaylon Redd catches a 23-yard pass for an Oregon first down at the Colorado 14.

13-yard touchdown catch by Jaylon Redd. His second touchdown of the game.

Colorado’s Steven Montez completes a 24 yard pass to Laviska Shenault.

Verone McKinley III intercepted Montez for the second time, returning it to the 7 yard line.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio punched in a 3-yard touchdown for the Ducks. Score: 38-3 Oregon.

Alex Fontenot rushed for back-to-back double digit attempts, 14 and 11 yards respectively.

Another tipped pass leads to yet another Oregon interception, this time by Nick Pickett. Montez throws his, career-high, fourth pick of the game.

On 3rd and 12, Montez runs for 14 yards for a Colorado first down.

Haki Woods Jr. wrapped up Dimirti Stanley behind the line of scrimmage to force another Colorado fourth down.

CJ Verdell runs for 70 yards before a shoestring tackles drops him at the Colorado 15.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio scores his third touchdown of the night after a 1 yard rush. Score: 45-3 Oregon.

A 14 play drive proved to be a waste after Colorado kicker James Stefanou missed a 33 yard field goal. Score: 45-3 Oregon.

Travis Dye’s second carry of the night was a 47-yard explosion that put Oregon deep in Colorado territory. 

Oregon’s Nate Heaukulani sacked Colorado back up quarterback, Tyler Lytle for a loss of one on the play.

 

Oregon Passing:

Justin Herbert: 18-32 ATT, 261 YDS, 2 TDS

Tyler Shough: 1-2 ATT, 14 YDS

 

Oregon Rushing:

CJ Verdell: 14 ATT, 171 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 13 ATT, 47 YDS, 3 TDS

Travis Dye: 3 ATT, 54 YDS

Darrian Felix: 3 ATT, 8 YDS

Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 3 YDS, 1 TD

 

Oregon Receiving:

Jaylon Redd: 4 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD

Mycah Pittman: 3 REC, 57 YDS

Jacob Breeland: 3 REC, 553 YDS, 1 TD

Juwan Johnson: 2 REC, 36 YDS

Johnny Johnson III: 2 REC, 24 YDS

CJ Verdell: 2 REC, 8 YDS

Darrian Felix: 1 REC, 4 YDS

Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 4 YDS

 

Colorado Passing:

Steven Montez: 19-34, 191 YDS, 4 INT

Colorado Rushing:

Alex Fontenot: 15 ATT, 71 YDS

Jaren Mangham: 10 ATT, 42 YDS

Deion Smith: 7 ATT, 41 YDS

Steven Montez: 3 ATT, 12 YDS

Dimitri Stanley: 3 ATT, 12 YDS

Joe Davis: 2 ATT

 

Colorado Receiving:

Tony Brown: 5 REC, 16 YDS

Laviska Shenault Jr: 4 REC, 70 YDS

Dimitri Stanley: 4 REC, 17 YDS

Alex Fontenot: 3 REC, 12 YDS

Brady Russell: 1 REC, 8 YDS

Jalen Harris: 1 REC, 5 YDS

Jaren Mangham: 1 REC, 3 YDS

