After a dominant first half performance, the Ducks kept it up. Behind a historically-great defensive performance and an explosive offensive ensemble, Oregon put together one of their most complete games in recent memory.
Key Plays:
Interception by Bryson Young with less than a minute into the half.
Jaylon Redd catches a 23-yard pass for an Oregon first down at the Colorado 14.
13-yard touchdown catch by Jaylon Redd. His second touchdown of the game.
Colorado’s Steven Montez completes a 24 yard pass to Laviska Shenault.
Verone McKinley III intercepted Montez for the second time, returning it to the 7 yard line.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio punched in a 3-yard touchdown for the Ducks. Score: 38-3 Oregon.
Alex Fontenot rushed for back-to-back double digit attempts, 14 and 11 yards respectively.
Another tipped pass leads to yet another Oregon interception, this time by Nick Pickett. Montez throws his, career-high, fourth pick of the game.
On 3rd and 12, Montez runs for 14 yards for a Colorado first down.
Haki Woods Jr. wrapped up Dimirti Stanley behind the line of scrimmage to force another Colorado fourth down.
CJ Verdell runs for 70 yards before a shoestring tackles drops him at the Colorado 15.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio scores his third touchdown of the night after a 1 yard rush. Score: 45-3 Oregon.
A 14 play drive proved to be a waste after Colorado kicker James Stefanou missed a 33 yard field goal. Score: 45-3 Oregon.
Travis Dye’s second carry of the night was a 47-yard explosion that put Oregon deep in Colorado territory.
Oregon’s Nate Heaukulani sacked Colorado back up quarterback, Tyler Lytle for a loss of one on the play.
Oregon Passing:
Justin Herbert: 18-32 ATT, 261 YDS, 2 TDS
Tyler Shough: 1-2 ATT, 14 YDS
Oregon Rushing:
CJ Verdell: 14 ATT, 171 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 13 ATT, 47 YDS, 3 TDS
Travis Dye: 3 ATT, 54 YDS
Darrian Felix: 3 ATT, 8 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 3 YDS, 1 TD
Oregon Receiving:
Jaylon Redd: 4 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD
Mycah Pittman: 3 REC, 57 YDS
Jacob Breeland: 3 REC, 553 YDS, 1 TD
Juwan Johnson: 2 REC, 36 YDS
Johnny Johnson III: 2 REC, 24 YDS
CJ Verdell: 2 REC, 8 YDS
Darrian Felix: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Colorado Passing:
Steven Montez: 19-34, 191 YDS, 4 INT
Colorado Rushing:
Alex Fontenot: 15 ATT, 71 YDS
Jaren Mangham: 10 ATT, 42 YDS
Deion Smith: 7 ATT, 41 YDS
Steven Montez: 3 ATT, 12 YDS
Dimitri Stanley: 3 ATT, 12 YDS
Joe Davis: 2 ATT
Colorado Receiving:
Tony Brown: 5 REC, 16 YDS
Laviska Shenault Jr: 4 REC, 70 YDS
Dimitri Stanley: 4 REC, 17 YDS
Alex Fontenot: 3 REC, 12 YDS
Brady Russell: 1 REC, 8 YDS
Jalen Harris: 1 REC, 5 YDS
Jaren Mangham: 1 REC, 3 YDS