It has been a nip and tuck start to the Rose Bowl thus far.
Oregon confidently scored on the offensive first drive, capped with a Justin Herbert touchdown on the ground. However, the Badgers responded with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown by Aron Cruickshank.
On Oregon’s next drive, Herbert threw a pick that set up a Wisconsin field goal to put the Badgers up 10-7. A Thomas Graham Jr. interception set up a second touchdown run by Herbert. But, on the next drive, Wisconsin drove down the field and Quintez Cephus caught an 11-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining to put Wisconsin up 17-14 heading into halftime.
Key Plays
Justin Herbert touchdown on a quarterback keeper. 7-0 Oregon
Aron Cruickshank 95 yard kick-off return touchdown on Wisconsin’s opening possession.
Herbert pass intercepted by Jack Sanborn.
Wisconsin field goal put the Badgers ahead 10-7.
Troy Dye stripped Jonathan Taylor and Deommodore Lenoir recovered the fumble.
Interception by Graham Jr to help set up an Oregon touchdown.
Herbert rushed for his second touchdown of the day to put Oregon ahead, 14-10.
Cephus 11-yard touchdown reception to put Wisconsin up 17-14 heading into halftime.
Oregon passing:
Justin Herbert: 9-14, 81 YDS, INT
Oregon rushing:
CJ Verdell: 10 ATT, 25 YDS
Justin Herbert: 5 ATT, 6 YDS, 2 TD
Travis Dye: 1 ATT, 3 YDS
Oregon receiving:
Hunter Kampmoyer: 2 REC, 24 YDS
Juwan Johnson: 3 REC, 30 YDS
Mycah Pittman: 1 REC, 9 YDS
Johnny Johnson III: 2 REC, 18 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 1 REC, 0 YDS
Wisconsin passing:
Jack Coan: 15-18, 88 YDS, TD, INT
Wisconsin rushing:
Jonathan Taylor: 11 ATT, 52 YDS, FMBL
Jack Coan: 2 ATT 8 YDS
Mason Stokke: 1 ATT, 1 YD
Wisconsin receiving:
Jake Ferguson: 4 Rec, 44 YDS
Mason Stokke: 1 REC, -3 YDS
Kendric Pryor: 3 REC, 4 YDS
Quintez Cephus: 3 Rec, 22 YDS, TD
Garrett Groshek: 2 REC, 9 YDS
Isaac Guerendo: 1 REC, 3 YDS