2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.WISC.FH.-6.jpg

Ducks Justin Herbert (10) rushes for the first score of the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (DL Young/Emerald)

 DL Young/ @cinematicsonly

It has been a nip and tuck start to the Rose Bowl thus far.

Oregon confidently scored on the offensive first drive, capped with a Justin Herbert touchdown on the ground. However, the Badgers responded with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown by Aron Cruickshank. 

On Oregon’s next drive, Herbert threw a pick that set up a Wisconsin field goal to put the Badgers up 10-7. A Thomas Graham Jr. interception set up a second touchdown run by Herbert. But, on the next drive, Wisconsin drove down the field and Quintez Cephus caught an 11-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining to put Wisconsin up 17-14 heading into halftime.

Key Plays

Justin Herbert touchdown on a quarterback keeper. 7-0 Oregon 

Aron Cruickshank 95 yard kick-off return touchdown on Wisconsin’s opening possession.

Herbert pass intercepted by Jack Sanborn.

Wisconsin field goal put the Badgers ahead 10-7.

Troy Dye stripped Jonathan Taylor and Deommodore Lenoir recovered the fumble.

Interception by Graham Jr to help set up an Oregon touchdown. 

Herbert rushed for his second touchdown of the day to put Oregon ahead, 14-10.

Cephus 11-yard touchdown reception to put Wisconsin up 17-14 heading into halftime.

Oregon passing: 

Justin Herbert: 9-14, 81 YDS, INT

Oregon rushing: 

CJ Verdell: 10 ATT, 25 YDS

Justin Herbert:  5 ATT, 6 YDS, 2 TD

Travis Dye: 1 ATT, 3 YDS

Oregon receiving:

Hunter Kampmoyer: 2 REC, 24 YDS

Juwan Johnson: 3 REC, 30 YDS

Mycah Pittman: 1 REC, 9 YDS

Johnny Johnson III: 2 REC, 18 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 1 REC, 0 YDS

Wisconsin passing:

Jack Coan: 15-18, 88 YDS, TD, INT

Wisconsin rushing:

Jonathan Taylor: 11 ATT, 52 YDS, FMBL

Jack Coan: 2 ATT 8 YDS 

Mason Stokke: 1 ATT, 1 YD

Wisconsin receiving: 

Jake Ferguson: 4 Rec, 44 YDS

Mason Stokke:  1 REC, -3 YDS

Kendric Pryor:  3 REC, 4 YDS

Quintez Cephus: 3 Rec, 22 YDS, TD

Garrett Groshek: 2 REC, 9 YDS

Isaac Guerendo: 1 REC, 3 YDS

