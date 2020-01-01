The Oregon Ducks are champions of the 106th Rose Bowl.
Wisconsin began the second half with a major miscue by fumbling a punt that Brady Breeze returned for a 31-yard touchdown. But the Badgers regained momentum with a strong drive capped by a 2-yard Mason Stokke touchdown. As the Oregon offense sputtered in the third quarter, Wisconsin pulled ahead to 27-21 on a field goal. With the situation looking for dire for Oregon, Wisconsin’s Danny Davis fumbled in Badger territory, setting up a Justin Herbert 30-yard rushing touchdown on the very next play. The Ducks would hold on for a 28-27 victory.
Key Plays
Wisconsin fumbled snap, Brady Breeze recovered the ball and returned it for a 31-yard score
Jonathan Taylor 34-yard reception on 4th and 1 for the Badgers
Mason Stokke 2-yard rushing touchdown for Wisconsin to put the Badgers up 23-21
The Badgers made a 27-yard field goal to extend their lead to 27-21
Danny Davis fumbled and Bryson Young recovered the ball in Wisconsin territory
Justin Herbert 30-yard touchdown run for the Ducks to put them up 28-27
Oregon Passing:
Justin Herbert: 14-20, 138 YDS, INT
Juwan Johnson: 0-1, 0 YDS
Oregon Rushing:
CJ Verdell: 17 ATT, 49 YDS
Justin Herbert: 9 ATT, 29 YDS, 3 TD
Travis Dye: 1 ATT, 3 YDS
Oregon Receiving:
Hunter Kampmoyer: 2 REC, 24 YDS
Juwan Johnson: 5 REC, 66 YDS
Mycah Pittman: 4 REC, 30 YDS
Johnny Johnson III: 2 REC, 18 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 1 REC, 0 YDS
Wisconsin Passing:
Jack Coan: 23-35, 186 YDS, TD, INT
Wisconsin Rushing:
Jonathan Taylor: 11 ATT, 52 YDS, FMBL
Jack Coan: 2 ATT 8 YDS
Mason Stokke: 1 ATT, 1 YD
Danny Davis: 2 ATT, 19 YDS, FMBL
Kendric Pryor: 3 ATT, 7 YDS
Garrett Groshek: 2 ATT, 7 YDS
Jack Dunn: 1 ATT, 4 YDS
Isaac Guerendo: 1 ATT, 1 YD
Anthony Lotti: 1 ATT, -10 YDS
Wisconsin Receiving:
Jake Ferguson: 4 Rec, 44 YDS
Mason Stokke: 1 REC, -3 YDS
Kendric Pryor: 3 REC, 4 YDS
Quintez Cephus: 7 Rec, 59 YDS, TD
Garrett Groshek: 3 REC, 19 YDS
Isaac Guerendo: 1 REC, 3 YDS
Jonathan Taylor: 2 REC, 43 YDS
Danny Davis: 2 REC, 17 YDS