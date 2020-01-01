2020.1.1.EMG.MFK.Rose Bowl-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) aims the ball towards the end zone. Oregon Ducks football takes on Wisconsin for the 106th Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks are champions of the 106th Rose Bowl.

Wisconsin began the second half with a major miscue by fumbling a punt that Brady Breeze returned for a 31-yard touchdown. But the Badgers regained momentum with a strong drive capped by a 2-yard Mason Stokke touchdown. As the Oregon offense sputtered in the third quarter, Wisconsin pulled ahead to 27-21 on a field goal. With the situation looking for dire for Oregon, Wisconsin’s Danny Davis fumbled in Badger territory, setting up a Justin Herbert 30-yard rushing touchdown on the very next play. The Ducks would hold on for a 28-27 victory.

Key Plays

Wisconsin fumbled snap, Brady Breeze recovered the ball and returned it for a 31-yard score

Jonathan Taylor 34-yard reception on 4th and 1 for the Badgers

Mason Stokke 2-yard rushing touchdown for Wisconsin to put the Badgers up 23-21

The Badgers made a 27-yard field goal to extend their lead to 27-21

Danny Davis fumbled and Bryson Young recovered  the ball in Wisconsin territory

Justin Herbert 30-yard touchdown run for the Ducks to put them up 28-27

Oregon Passing: 

Justin Herbert: 14-20, 138 YDS, INT

Juwan Johnson: 0-1, 0 YDS

Oregon Rushing: 

CJ Verdell: 17 ATT, 49 YDS

Justin Herbert:  9 ATT, 29 YDS, 3 TD

Travis Dye: 1 ATT, 3 YDS

Oregon Receiving:

Hunter Kampmoyer: 2 REC, 24 YDS

Juwan Johnson: 5 REC, 66 YDS

Mycah Pittman: 4 REC, 30 YDS

Johnny Johnson III: 2 REC, 18 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 1 REC, 0 YDS

Wisconsin Passing:

Jack Coan: 23-35, 186 YDS, TD, INT

Wisconsin Rushing:

Jonathan Taylor: 11 ATT, 52 YDS, FMBL

Jack Coan: 2 ATT 8 YDS 

Mason Stokke: 1 ATT, 1 YD

Danny Davis: 2 ATT, 19 YDS, FMBL

Kendric Pryor: 3 ATT, 7 YDS

Garrett Groshek: 2 ATT, 7 YDS

Jack Dunn: 1 ATT, 4 YDS

Isaac Guerendo: 1 ATT, 1 YD

Anthony Lotti: 1 ATT, -10 YDS

Wisconsin Receiving: 

Jake Ferguson: 4 Rec, 44 YDS

Mason Stokke:  1 REC, -3 YDS

Kendric Pryor:  3 REC, 4 YDS

Quintez Cephus: 7 Rec, 59 YDS, TD

Garrett Groshek: 3 REC, 19 YDS

Isaac Guerendo: 1 REC, 3 YDS

Jonathan Taylor: 2 REC, 43 YDS

Danny Davis: 2 REC, 17 YDS

