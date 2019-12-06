Oregon defeated Utah in the Pac-12 Championship 37-15 on Friday night in Santa Clara.
Utah got back into the game in the second half, with Zack Moss scoring on a 24-yard reception. Later in the half, Samson Nacua caught a touchdown and also hauled in the ensuing two-point conversion to make the game 23-15. Herbert struggled in the second half, failing to record a single passing yard in the third quarter. But CJ Verdell put Oregon on his back — in two carries in the second half, he ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns. A late interception by senior Troy Dye iced any chance Utah had of pulling off a late comeback.
Key Plays
Zach Moss 24-yard reception for Utah to put the Utes on the board
Herbert missed snap and recovered the ball on Ducks’ 1-yard line
Utah failed to convert on its third fourth down attempt of the game
Lewis makes his third field goal of the game to put the Ducks up 33-7
Samson Nacua 25-yard touchdown score; Utah completed 2-point conversion
Verdell ran it up the middle for a 70-yard touchdown to put the Ducks up 30-15
Troy Dye interception with 3:22 left in the game
Verdell iced the game with a 31-yard touchdown run
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert 14-26, 193 YDS, TD
Oregon Receiving
Juwan Johnson 2 REC, 52 YDS
Johnny Johnson III 6 REC, 87 YDS, TD
Jaylon Redd 3 REC, 35 YDS
Hunter Kampmoyer 1 REC, 5 YDS
Bryan Addison 2 REC, 14 YDS
Oregon Rushing
Cyrus Habibi-Likio 9 ATT, 27 YDS
Justin Herbert 7 ATT, 20 YDS
Travis Dye 3 ATT, 13 YDS
CJ Verdell 18 ATT, 208 YDS, 3 TD
Penei Sewell 1 ATT 1 YD
Utah Passing
Tyler Huntley 17-29, 193 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT
Utah Receiving
Jaylen Dixon 1 REC, 20 YDS
Cole Fotheringham 2 REC, 16 YDS
Derrick Vickers 1 REC, 3 YDS
Brant Kuithe 2 REC 22 YDS
Samson Nacua 2 REC, 39 YDS, TD
Demari Simpkins 2 REC, 19 YDS
Zack Moss 4 REC, 57 YDS, TD
Enis Solomom 2 REC, 16 YDS
Devin Brumfield 1 REC, 1 YD
Utah Rushing
Zack Moss 19 ATT, 113 YDS
Tyler Huntley 14 ATT, 2 YDS
Derrick Vickers 1 ATT, 1 YD
Jaylen Dixon 1 ATT, 0 YDS