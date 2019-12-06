2019.12.6.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UTAH.FH-4.jpg

The ducks run onto the field. Oregon Ducks football takes on Utah for the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

 DL Young/ @cinematicsonly

Oregon defeated Utah in the Pac-12 Championship 37-15 on Friday night in Santa Clara. 

Utah got back into the game in the second half, with Zack Moss scoring on a 24-yard reception. Later in the half, Samson Nacua caught a touchdown and also hauled in the ensuing two-point conversion to make the game 23-15. Herbert struggled in the second half, failing to record a single passing yard in the third quarter. But CJ Verdell put Oregon on his back — in two carries in the second half, he ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns. A late interception by senior Troy Dye iced any chance Utah had of pulling off a late comeback. 

Key Plays 

Zach Moss 24-yard reception for Utah to put the Utes on the board

Herbert missed snap and recovered the ball on Ducks’ 1-yard line 

Utah failed to convert on its third fourth down attempt of the game 

Lewis makes his third field goal of the game to put the Ducks up 33-7

Samson Nacua 25-yard touchdown score; Utah completed 2-point conversion

Verdell ran it up the middle for a 70-yard touchdown to put the Ducks up 30-15

Troy Dye interception with 3:22 left in the game

Verdell iced the game with a 31-yard touchdown run 

Oregon Passing 

Justin Herbert 14-26, 193 YDS, TD

Oregon Receiving 

Juwan Johnson 2 REC, 52 YDS

Johnny  Johnson III 6 REC, 87 YDS, TD

Jaylon Redd 3 REC, 35 YDS

Hunter Kampmoyer 1 REC, 5 YDS

Bryan Addison 2 REC, 14 YDS

Oregon Rushing 

Cyrus Habibi-Likio 9 ATT, 27 YDS

Justin Herbert 7 ATT, 20 YDS

Travis Dye 3 ATT, 13 YDS

CJ Verdell 18 ATT, 208 YDS, 3 TD

Penei Sewell 1 ATT 1 YD

Utah Passing 

Tyler Huntley 17-29, 193 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT

Utah Receiving 

Jaylen Dixon 1 REC, 20 YDS

Cole Fotheringham 2 REC, 16 YDS

Derrick Vickers 1 REC, 3 YDS

Brant Kuithe 2 REC 22 YDS

Samson Nacua 2 REC, 39 YDS, TD

Demari Simpkins 2 REC, 19 YDS

Zack Moss 4 REC, 57 YDS, TD

Enis Solomom 2 REC, 16 YDS

Devin Brumfield  1 REC, 1 YD

Utah Rushing 

Zack Moss 19  ATT, 113 YDS

Tyler Huntley 14 ATT, 2 YDS

Derrick Vickers 1 ATT, 1 YD

Jaylen Dixon 1 ATT, 0 YDS

