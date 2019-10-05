2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-8.jpg

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) prepares to pass off the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Three first-half turnovers stifled what was an otherwise efficient offensive first half for the Ducks. Oregon came out pounding the ball on the ground with success, but Herbert's first pick of the year and two Travis Dye fumbles killed any momentum the Ducks were gaining. CJ Verdell left the game in the first half.

Key Plays

Oregon's strong start was interupted by a rare Herbert interception that California capitlized on with a 22 yard TD pass hauled in Christopher Brown Jr.

Oregon running back CJ Verdell went down with an injury at the end of the first quarter and Travis Dye turned the ball over on a 4th and 1 on the next play.

Dye fumbled  over again during the next Oregon drive. Oregon and Cal traded missed field goals in the first half.

Oregon ended the half with an interception by Jevon Holland.

Oregon Passing 

Justin Herbert 10-14, 110 yards, Interception

Oregon Rushing 

Travis Dye 8 Att, 48 yards, two fumbles

CJ Verdell 10 Att, 46 yards

Justin Herbert 2 Att, 1 yard

Cyrus Habibi-Likio 2 Att, 10 yards 

Oregon Receiving 

CJ Verdell, 2 Rec, 17 yards

Jaylon Redd, 2 Rec 11 yards

Mycah Pittman 2 Rec, 28 yards

Jacob Breeland 1 Rec, 20 yards 

Brenden Schooler  1 Rec 21 yards 

Habibi-Likio 1 Rec, 2 yards

Johnny Johnson III 1 Rec, 11 yards

California Passing

Devon Modster 7-15, 118 yards, 1 TD, 1 Interception

California Rushing 

Christopher Brown Jr. 8 Att, 26 yards

Deshaw Collins 4 Att ,7 yard

Devon Modster 4 Att, 12 yards

California Recieving 

Christopher Brown Jr. 2 Rec, 25 yards, 1 TD

Jordan Duncan 1 Rec, 36 yards

Jake Tonges 1 Rec, 24 yards

Trevon Clark 2 Rec, 31 yards

Jeremi Hawkins 1 Rec, 2 yards

 

