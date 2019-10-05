Three first-half turnovers stifled what was an otherwise efficient offensive first half for the Ducks. Oregon came out pounding the ball on the ground with success, but Herbert's first pick of the year and two Travis Dye fumbles killed any momentum the Ducks were gaining. CJ Verdell left the game in the first half.
Key Plays
Oregon's strong start was interupted by a rare Herbert interception that California capitlized on with a 22 yard TD pass hauled in Christopher Brown Jr.
Oregon running back CJ Verdell went down with an injury at the end of the first quarter and Travis Dye turned the ball over on a 4th and 1 on the next play.
Dye fumbled over again during the next Oregon drive. Oregon and Cal traded missed field goals in the first half.
Oregon ended the half with an interception by Jevon Holland.
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert 10-14, 110 yards, Interception
Oregon Rushing
Travis Dye 8 Att, 48 yards, two fumbles
CJ Verdell 10 Att, 46 yards
Justin Herbert 2 Att, 1 yard
Cyrus Habibi-Likio 2 Att, 10 yards
Oregon Receiving
CJ Verdell, 2 Rec, 17 yards
Jaylon Redd, 2 Rec 11 yards
Mycah Pittman 2 Rec, 28 yards
Jacob Breeland 1 Rec, 20 yards
Brenden Schooler 1 Rec 21 yards
Habibi-Likio 1 Rec, 2 yards
Johnny Johnson III 1 Rec, 11 yards
California Passing
Devon Modster 7-15, 118 yards, 1 TD, 1 Interception
California Rushing
Christopher Brown Jr. 8 Att, 26 yards
Deshaw Collins 4 Att ,7 yard
Devon Modster 4 Att, 12 yards
California Recieving
Christopher Brown Jr. 2 Rec, 25 yards, 1 TD
Jordan Duncan 1 Rec, 36 yards
Jake Tonges 1 Rec, 24 yards
Trevon Clark 2 Rec, 31 yards
Jeremi Hawkins 1 Rec, 2 yards