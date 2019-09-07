Oregon tied the Autzen Stadium point record with 77 as they routed Nevada, 77-6.
Justin Herbert threw five touchdowns and only seven incompletions before being lifted for redshirt freshman Tyler Shough in the third quarter. Despite the score, it was actually a slow start out of the gates for the Ducks, who closed the first quarter with a delicate 7-6 lead.
From there, 70 unanswered Oregon points put the Wolfpack away and created some valuable reps for backups for much of the second half.
Key Plays:
Herbert's fifth touchdown pass of the game went to Daewood Davis. It was Davis' first touchdown as a Duck. Score: 42-7 Oregon.
Nevada's Reagan Roberson hit hard and fumbled at the Wolfpack 22-yard line. Sampson Niu forced the fumble; Drayton Carlberg with the recovery.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio capitalized off the turnover and ran it in from 11 yards out for his first score of the season. Score: 49-6 Ducks.
Carson Strong threw his second pick of the game. Pass intercepted by freshman Steve Stephens, the first of his career. Tyler Shough in at quarterback to replace Herbert.
Jaylon Redd seven-yard touchdown reception from Shough. First touchdown pass at Oregon for Shough. Score: 56-6 Oregon
11-yard scoop and score by Oregon's Brady Breeze to put the Ducks up 63-6. Fumble forced by DJ Johnson.
Hunter Kampmoyer reeled in a 21-yard touchdown grab from Shough. Shough's second touchdown pass of the game.
Darrian Felix scores from 62 yards out to put the finishing touches on the blowout Oregon win. Score: 77-6.
Oregon Passing:
Justin Herbert: 19-26, 310 YDS, 5 TD
Tyler Shough: 8-9, 92 YDS, 2 TD
Oregon Rushing:
CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 60 YDS, TD
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 8 ATT, 30 YDS, TD
Travis Dye: 6 ATT, 28 YDS
Darrian Felix: 8 ATT, 80 YDS, TD
Sean Dollars: 4 ATT, 12 YDS
Tyler Shough: 2 ATT, 11 YDS
Oregon Receiving:
Jacob Breeland: 4 REC, 112 YDS, TD
Johnny Johnson III: 4 REC, 49 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 2 REC, 8 YDS
Bryan Addison: 2 REC, 58 YDS, TD
Ryan Bay: 1 REC, 16 YDS, TD
Daewood Davis: 4 REC, 39 YDS
Brady Aiello: 1 REC, 1 YD, TD
Josh Delgado: 2 REC, 34 YDS
Travis Dye: 2 REC, 21 YDS
Hunter Kampmoyer: 1 REC, 21 YDS, TD
Tevin Jeannis: 1 REC, 14 YDS
Sean Dollars: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Spencer Webb: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Nevada Passing:
Carson Strong: 13-25, 89 YDS, INT
Hamish McClure: 3-3, 20 YDS
Nevada Rushing:
Toa Taua: 6 ATT, 13 YDS
Carson Strong: 6 ATT, -4 YDS
Kelton Moore: 9 ATT, 36 YDS
Jaxson Kincaide: 13 ATT, 52 YDS
Romeo Doubs: 1 ATT, -1 YDS
Hamish McClure: 2 REC, -9 YDS
Nevada Receiving:
Romeo Doubs: 2 REC, 13 YDS
John Humphrey: 2 REC, 3 YDS
Dominic Christian: 2 REC, 22 YDS
Kaleb Fossum: 4 REC, 14 YDS
Elijah Cooks: 1 REC, 15 YDS
Kelton Moore: 1 REC, 23 YDS
Reagan Roberson: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Jaxson Kincaide: 1 REC, -3 YDS
Ben Putman: 2 REC, 18 YDS