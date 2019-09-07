2019.09.07.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.VS.NEVADA-14.jpg

Ducks defense Jevon Holland (8) and Verone McKinley (23) cheer each other on at the endzone. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 Sarah Northrop / @sartakespics

Oregon tied the Autzen Stadium point record with 77 as they routed Nevada, 77-6.

Justin Herbert threw five touchdowns and only seven incompletions before being lifted for redshirt freshman Tyler Shough in the third quarter. Despite the score, it was actually a slow start out of the gates for the Ducks, who closed the first quarter with a delicate 7-6 lead.

From there, 70 unanswered Oregon points put the Wolfpack away and created some valuable reps for backups for much of the second half.

Key Plays:

Herbert's fifth touchdown pass of the game went to Daewood Davis. It was Davis' first touchdown as a Duck. Score: 42-7 Oregon.

Nevada's Reagan Roberson hit hard and fumbled at the Wolfpack 22-yard line. Sampson Niu forced the fumble; Drayton Carlberg with the recovery.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio capitalized off the turnover and ran it in from 11 yards out for his first score of the season. Score: 49-6 Ducks.

Carson Strong threw his second pick of the game. Pass intercepted by freshman Steve Stephens, the first of his career. Tyler Shough in at quarterback to replace Herbert.

Jaylon Redd seven-yard touchdown reception from Shough. First touchdown pass at Oregon for Shough. Score: 56-6 Oregon

11-yard scoop and score by Oregon's Brady Breeze to put the Ducks up 63-6. Fumble forced by DJ Johnson.

Hunter Kampmoyer reeled in a 21-yard touchdown grab from Shough. Shough's second touchdown pass of the game.

Darrian Felix scores from 62 yards out to put the finishing touches on the blowout Oregon win. Score: 77-6.

Oregon Passing:

Justin Herbert: 19-26, 310 YDS, 5 TD

Tyler Shough: 8-9, 92 YDS, 2 TD

Oregon Rushing:

CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 60 YDS, TD

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 8 ATT, 30 YDS, TD

Travis Dye: 6 ATT, 28 YDS

Darrian Felix: 8 ATT, 80 YDS, TD

Sean Dollars: 4 ATT, 12 YDS

Tyler Shough: 2 ATT, 11 YDS

Oregon Receiving:

Jacob Breeland: 4 REC, 112 YDS, TD

Johnny Johnson III: 4 REC, 49 YDS

Jaylon Redd: 2 REC, 8 YDS

Bryan Addison: 2 REC, 58 YDS, TD

Ryan Bay: 1 REC, 16 YDS, TD

Daewood Davis: 4 REC, 39 YDS

Brady Aiello: 1 REC, 1 YD, TD

Josh Delgado: 2 REC, 34 YDS

Travis Dye: 2 REC, 21 YDS

Hunter Kampmoyer: 1 REC, 21 YDS, TD

Tevin Jeannis: 1 REC, 14 YDS

Sean Dollars: 1 REC, 4 YDS

Spencer Webb: 1 REC, 4 YDS

Nevada Passing:

Carson Strong: 13-25, 89 YDS, INT

Hamish McClure: 3-3, 20 YDS

Nevada Rushing:

Toa Taua: 6 ATT, 13 YDS

Carson Strong: 6 ATT, -4 YDS

Kelton Moore: 9 ATT, 36 YDS

Jaxson Kincaide: 13 ATT, 52 YDS

Romeo Doubs: 1 ATT, -1 YDS

Hamish McClure: 2 REC, -9 YDS

Nevada Receiving:

Romeo Doubs: 2 REC, 13 YDS

John Humphrey: 2 REC, 3 YDS

Dominic Christian: 2 REC, 22 YDS

Kaleb Fossum: 4 REC, 14 YDS

Elijah Cooks: 1 REC, 15 YDS

Kelton Moore: 1 REC, 23 YDS

Reagan Roberson: 1 REC, 4 YDS

Jaxson Kincaide: 1 REC, -3 YDS

Ben Putman: 2 REC, 18 YDS

Brady Lim is a sports reporter, currently covering the beat for Ducks football and the Eugene Emeralds. Brady is originally from San Diego, California and is a senior at the University of Oregon.

