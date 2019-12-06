2019.10.26.EMG.MMM.FBDucksv.WSU-7.jpg

Jevon Holland (8), safety for the Ducks, celebrates his tackle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Madi Mather/Emerald)

The first half of the Pac-12 Championship game has been all Oregon. The Ducks turned an early fourth-down stop into a CJ Verdell 3-yard touchdown run. Utah was out of sorts in the first half, failing to score and getting stopped on two fourth-down conversions. Herbert had a strong first half, throwing a 50-yard pass to Juwan Johnson and hitting Johnny Johnson III for a 45-yard touchdown.

Key Plays 

Oregon got a critical 4th-and-1 stop on Utah’s first drive on a tackle by Brady Breeze and Austin Faoliu

CJ Verdell powered in a 3-yard touchdown run for the Ducks to take a 7-0 lead early in the first

Juwan Johnson hauled in 50-yard pass to set up the Ducks in the red zone

Camden Lewis kicked a 23-yard field goal to put Oregon up 10-0

Kayvon Thibodeaux blocked a punt but lost the ball out of bounds

Utah’s Moss crossed up Oregon defenders and ran for 42 yards 

Brady Breeze interception in the end zone with 35 seconds left in the first quarter 

Johnny Johnson III scores on a wide open 45-yard touchdown catch

Huntley stopped on a fourth down in Oregon territory in the second quarter

Lewis made his second field goal of the night, giving the Ducks a 20-0 lead

Oregon Passing 

Justin Herbert 11-18, 178 YDS, TD

Oregon Receiving 

Juwan Johnson 1 REC, 50 YDS

Johnny  Johnson III 5 REC, 83 YDS, TD

Jaylon Redd 3 REC, 35 YDS

Hunter Kampmoyer 1 REC, 5 YDS

Bryan Addison 1 REC, 5 YDS

Oregon Rushing 

Cyrus Habibi-Likio 3 ATT, 13 YDS

Justin Herbert 5 ATT, 8 YDS

Travis Dye 1 ATT, 8 YDS

CJ Verdell 8 ATT, 55 YDS, TD

Penei Sewell 1 ATT 1 YD

Utah Passing 

Tyler Huntley 7-12, 75 YDS, INT

Utah Receiving 

Jaylen Dixon 1 REC, 20 YDS

Cole Fotheringham 1 REC, 6 YDS

Derrick Vickers 1 REC, 3 YDS

Brant Kuithe 2 REC 22 YDS

Samson Nacua 1 REC, 14 YDS

Demari Simpkins 1 REC, 10 YDS

Utah Rushing 

Zack Moss 14 ATT, 77 YDS

Tyler Huntley 5 ATT, 26 YDS

