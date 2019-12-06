The first half of the Pac-12 Championship game has been all Oregon. The Ducks turned an early fourth-down stop into a CJ Verdell 3-yard touchdown run. Utah was out of sorts in the first half, failing to score and getting stopped on two fourth-down conversions. Herbert had a strong first half, throwing a 50-yard pass to Juwan Johnson and hitting Johnny Johnson III for a 45-yard touchdown.
Key Plays
Oregon got a critical 4th-and-1 stop on Utah’s first drive on a tackle by Brady Breeze and Austin Faoliu
CJ Verdell powered in a 3-yard touchdown run for the Ducks to take a 7-0 lead early in the first
Juwan Johnson hauled in 50-yard pass to set up the Ducks in the red zone
Camden Lewis kicked a 23-yard field goal to put Oregon up 10-0
Kayvon Thibodeaux blocked a punt but lost the ball out of bounds
Utah’s Moss crossed up Oregon defenders and ran for 42 yards
Brady Breeze interception in the end zone with 35 seconds left in the first quarter
Johnny Johnson III scores on a wide open 45-yard touchdown catch
Huntley stopped on a fourth down in Oregon territory in the second quarter
Lewis made his second field goal of the night, giving the Ducks a 20-0 lead
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert 11-18, 178 YDS, TD
Oregon Receiving
Juwan Johnson 1 REC, 50 YDS
Johnny Johnson III 5 REC, 83 YDS, TD
Jaylon Redd 3 REC, 35 YDS
Hunter Kampmoyer 1 REC, 5 YDS
Bryan Addison 1 REC, 5 YDS
Oregon Rushing
Cyrus Habibi-Likio 3 ATT, 13 YDS
Justin Herbert 5 ATT, 8 YDS
Travis Dye 1 ATT, 8 YDS
CJ Verdell 8 ATT, 55 YDS, TD
Penei Sewell 1 ATT 1 YD
Utah Passing
Tyler Huntley 7-12, 75 YDS, INT
Utah Receiving
Jaylen Dixon 1 REC, 20 YDS
Cole Fotheringham 1 REC, 6 YDS
Derrick Vickers 1 REC, 3 YDS
Brant Kuithe 2 REC 22 YDS
Samson Nacua 1 REC, 14 YDS
Demari Simpkins 1 REC, 10 YDS
Utah Rushing
Zack Moss 14 ATT, 77 YDS
Tyler Huntley 5 ATT, 26 YDS