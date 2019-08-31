Auburn wins on a game-winning touchdown reception by Seth Williams with nine seconds left to defeat Oregon at AT&T Stadium, 27-21.
Despite controlling much of the game, Oregon's offense stalled in the second half and allowed the Tigers to complete an improbable comeback.
For Auburn, true freshman quarterback Bo Nix picks up his first career win in dramatic fashion.
For Oregon, the opening-game loss could be tough to overcome in the national conversation, and will likely need to go undefeated the rest of the way to have a chance to be in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Key Plays:
Joey Gatewood lept over the pile at the goal line to punch in a one-yard touchdown run.
Auburn defensive line stuffed the Oregon offense on 4th and 1 after Herbert was momentarily sidelined.
Bo Nix scrambled and converted a crucial 4th and 3 with 1:28 left in the game.
Seth Williams reeled in a 26-yard game-winning touchdown reception from Nix.
Oregon Passing:
Justin Herbert: 28-36, 242 YDS, TD
Oregon Rushing:
CJ Verdell: 14 ATT, 76 YDS, TD
Travis Dye: 6 ATT, 23 YDS
Darrian Felix: 2 ATT, 7 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 2 ATT, 5 YDS
Justin Herbert: 8 ATT, -16 YDS
Oregon Receiving:
Jaylon Redd: 9 REC, 64 YDS
Johnny Johnson III: 7 REC, 98 YDS
Jacob Breeland: 4 REC, 26 YDS
Spencer Webb: 3 REC, 28 YDS, TD
CJ Verdell: 2 REC, 4 YDS
Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 9 YDS
Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 6 YDS
Auburn Passing:
Bo Nix: 13-31, 177 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT
Auburn Rushing:
JaTarvious Whitlow: 24 ATT, 110 YDS
Bo Nix: 7 ATT, 42 YDS
Eli Stove: 1 ATT, 36 YDS
Kam Martin: 4 ATT, 11 YDS
Matthew Hill: 1 ATT, 7 YDS
Shaun Shivers: 4 ATT, 2 YDS
Joey Gatewood: 1 ATT, 1 YD, TD
Auburn Receiving:
Eli Stove: 3 REC, 18 YDS, TD
Sal Cannella: 2 REC, 42 YDS
Seth Williams: 4 REC, 41 YDS, TD
Will Hastings: 1 REC, 38 YDS
Harold Joiner: 1 REC, 28 YDS
Spencer Nigh: 1 REC, 9 YDS
Matthew Hill: 1 REC, 1 YD