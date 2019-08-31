2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-6.jpg

Auburn wins on a game-winning touchdown reception by Seth Williams with nine seconds left to defeat Oregon at AT&T Stadium, 27-21. 

Despite controlling much of the game, Oregon's offense stalled in the second half and allowed the Tigers to complete an improbable comeback.

For Auburn, true freshman quarterback Bo Nix picks up his first career win in dramatic fashion.

For Oregon, the opening-game loss could be tough to overcome in the national conversation, and will likely need to go undefeated the rest of the way to have a chance to be in contention for the College Football Playoff.

Key Plays:

Joey Gatewood lept over the pile at the goal line to punch in a one-yard touchdown run.

Auburn defensive line stuffed the Oregon offense on 4th and 1 after Herbert was momentarily sidelined.

Bo Nix scrambled and converted a crucial 4th and 3 with 1:28 left in the game.

Seth Williams reeled in a 26-yard game-winning touchdown reception from Nix.

Oregon Passing:

Justin Herbert: 28-36, 242 YDS, TD

Oregon Rushing:

CJ Verdell: 14 ATT, 76 YDS, TD

Travis Dye: 6 ATT, 23 YDS

Darrian Felix: 2 ATT, 7 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 2 ATT, 5 YDS

Justin Herbert: 8 ATT, -16 YDS

Oregon Receiving:

Jaylon Redd: 9 REC, 64 YDS

Johnny Johnson III: 7 REC, 98 YDS

Jacob Breeland: 4 REC, 26 YDS

Spencer Webb: 3 REC, 28 YDS, TD

CJ Verdell: 2 REC, 4 YDS

Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 9 YDS

Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 6 YDS

Auburn Passing:

Bo Nix: 13-31, 177 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT

Auburn Rushing:

JaTarvious Whitlow: 24 ATT, 110 YDS

Bo Nix: 7 ATT, 42 YDS

Eli Stove: 1 ATT, 36 YDS

Kam Martin: 4 ATT, 11 YDS

Matthew Hill: 1 ATT, 7 YDS

Shaun Shivers: 4 ATT, 2 YDS

Joey Gatewood: 1 ATT, 1 YD, TD

Auburn Receiving:

Eli Stove: 3 REC, 18 YDS, TD

Sal Cannella: 2 REC, 42 YDS

Seth Williams: 4 REC, 41 YDS, TD

Will Hastings: 1 REC, 38 YDS

Harold Joiner: 1 REC, 28 YDS

Spencer Nigh: 1 REC, 9 YDS

Matthew Hill: 1 REC, 1 YD

