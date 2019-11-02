A wild first half at the Coliseum was capped by a Mykael Wright 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as the Ducks went into the locker room up 28-17. Oregon's offense struggled to get going early, and the Kedon Slovis-led Trojans jumped out to an early 10-0 lead. The Ducks' defense rebounded, and forced two crucial turnovers, including a Brady Breeze pick-six. A total of 336 yards worth of penalty yardage were handed out in the first 30 minutes, and USC's Isaiah Pola-Mao and Oregon's Austin Faoliu were both ejected from the game.
Key Plays
Kedon Slovis' 8-yard touchdown strike to Drake London put the Trojans on top on their opening drive. Score: 7-0 Trojans
Justin Herbert picked off inside Oregon's 20-yard line. Herbert's second interception of the season. Score: 7-0 Trojans
Chase McGrath's 24-yard field goal extended USC's lead following the turnover. Score: 10-0 Trojans
Verone McKinley III intercepted Kedon Slovis for his fourth pick of the season. Score: 10-0 Trojans
Herbert scrambled and scored to get Oregon on the board. Score: 10-7 Trojans
Drayton Carlberg's strip sack of Slovis inside the 3-yard line gave the Ducks the ball with 5:42 remaining in the first half. Score: 10-7 Trojans
Jaylon Redd's jet sweep went for 3 yards and an Oregon touchdown. Score: 14-10 Ducks
Brady Breeze's pick-six with 2:16 remaining in the half extended Oregon's lead. Score: 21-10 Ducks
Slovis to Pittman for the USC score just before the half. Score: 21-17 Ducks
Mykael Wright 100-yard kickoff return with 0:08 remaining in the half. Score: 28-17 Ducks
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 11-15, 97 YDS, INT
Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell: 6 ATT, 12 YDS
Justin Herbert: 3 ATT, -10 YDS, TD
Travis Dye: 1 ATT, 9 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 2 YDS, TD
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 1 ATT, -1 YD
Oregon Receiving
Jaylon Redd: 4 REC, 31 YDS
Spencer Webb: 1 REC, 13 YDS
Hunter Kampmoyer: 1 REC, 9 YDS
Juwan Johnson: 4 REC, 43 YDS
Mycah Pittman: 1 REC, -3 YDS
USC Passing
Kedon Slovis: 23-40, 174 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT
USC Rushing
Kenan Christon: 8 ATT, 32 YDS
Quincy Jountti: 1 ATT, 2 YDS
Amon-Ra St. Brown: 1 ATT, 2 YDS
USC Receiving
Michael Pittman Jr.: 7 REC, 36 YDS, TD
Tyler Vaughns: 6 REC, 54 YDS
Amon-Ra St. Brown: 4 REC, 25 YDS
Drake London: 4 REC, 51 YDS, TD
Erik Krommenhoek: 1 REC, 3 YDS
Kenan Christon: 2 REC, 5 YDS