Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws on the run. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

 DL Young/ @cinematicsonly

A wild first half at the Coliseum was capped by a Mykael Wright 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as the Ducks went into the locker room up 28-17. Oregon's offense struggled to get going early, and the Kedon Slovis-led Trojans jumped out to an early 10-0 lead. The Ducks' defense rebounded, and forced two crucial turnovers, including a Brady Breeze pick-six. A total of 336 yards worth of penalty yardage were handed out in the first 30 minutes, and USC's Isaiah Pola-Mao and Oregon's Austin Faoliu were both ejected from the game.

Key Plays

Kedon Slovis' 8-yard touchdown strike to Drake London put the Trojans on top on their opening drive. Score: 7-0 Trojans

Justin Herbert picked off inside Oregon's 20-yard line. Herbert's second interception of the season. Score: 7-0 Trojans

Chase McGrath's 24-yard field goal extended USC's lead following the turnover. Score: 10-0 Trojans

Verone McKinley III intercepted Kedon Slovis for his fourth pick of the season. Score: 10-0 Trojans

Herbert scrambled and scored to get Oregon on the board. Score: 10-7 Trojans

Drayton Carlberg's strip sack of Slovis inside the 3-yard line gave the Ducks the ball with 5:42 remaining in the first half. Score: 10-7 Trojans

Jaylon Redd's jet sweep went for 3 yards and an Oregon touchdown. Score: 14-10 Ducks

Brady Breeze's pick-six with 2:16 remaining in the half extended Oregon's lead. Score: 21-10 Ducks

Slovis to Pittman for the USC score just before the half. Score: 21-17 Ducks

Mykael Wright 100-yard kickoff return with 0:08 remaining in the half. Score: 28-17 Ducks

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert: 11-15, 97 YDS, INT

Oregon Rushing

CJ Verdell: 6 ATT, 12 YDS

Justin Herbert: 3 ATT, -10 YDS, TD

Travis Dye: 1 ATT, 9 YDS

Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 2 YDS, TD

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 1 ATT, -1 YD

Oregon Receiving

Jaylon Redd: 4 REC, 31 YDS

Spencer Webb: 1 REC, 13 YDS

Hunter Kampmoyer: 1 REC, 9 YDS

Juwan Johnson: 4 REC, 43 YDS

Mycah Pittman: 1 REC, -3 YDS

USC Passing

Kedon Slovis: 23-40, 174 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT

USC Rushing

Kenan Christon: 8 ATT, 32 YDS

Quincy Jountti: 1 ATT, 2 YDS

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 1 ATT, 2 YDS

USC Receiving

Michael Pittman Jr.: 7 REC, 36 YDS, TD

Tyler Vaughns: 6 REC, 54 YDS

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 4 REC, 25 YDS

Drake London: 4 REC, 51 YDS, TD

Erik Krommenhoek: 1 REC, 3 YDS

Kenan Christon: 2 REC, 5 YDS

Brady Lim is a sports reporter, currently covering the beat for Ducks football and the Eugene Emeralds. Brady is originally from San Diego, California and is a senior at the University of Oregon.