After a time-consuming opening drive by the Cardinal ended in a field goal, the Ducks answered back with two touchdowns to head into halftime leading 14-3.
Justin Herbert continued his phenomenal start to the 2019 season, tossing two more touchdown passes and extending his NCAA-leading streak of 32 consecutive games with a touchdown pass.
Jaylon Redd caught his third touchdown of the season, and Jacob Breeland reeled in his team-leading fourth touchdown reception on the season.
The Oregon defense has now played 10 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown.
Key Plays:
Stanford's Jet Toner hit a 32-yard field goal to cap a 12-play, 61-yard opening drive. Score: 3-0 Cardinal
Justin Herbert found Jaylon Redd over the middle for a 36-yard Oregon touchdown. Redd's third straight game with a touchdown. Score: 7-3 Ducks.
24-yard screen pass to Travis Dye on 3rd-and-11 moved Oregon into Stanford territory.
Back-shoulder throw from Herbert to Jacob Breeland for a 16-yard touchdown. Score: 14-3 Ducks.
Oregon Passing:
Justin Herbert: 10-12, 155 YDS, 2 TD
Oregon Rushing:
CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 41 YDS
Oregon Receiving:
Jacob Breeland: 3 REC, 36 YDS, TD
Johnny Johnson III: 1 REC, 19 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 2 REC, 42 YDS
Bryan Addison: 2 REC, 26 YDS
Travis Dye: 1 REC, 24 YDS
Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 8 YDS
Stanford Passing:
KJ Costello: 7-15, 44 YDS
Stanford Rushing:
Cameron Scarlett: 13 ATT, 68 YDS
Austin Jones: 2 ATT, 14 YDS
Connor Wedington: 2 ATT, 13 YDS
Dorian Maddox: 1 ATT, 4 YDS
Stanford Receiving:
Osiris St. Brown: 2 REC, 17 YDS
Michael Wilson: 2 REC, 17 YDS
Jay Symonds: 1 REC, -2 YDS
Tucker Fisk: 1 REC, 8 YDS
Austin Jones: 1 REC, 4 YDS