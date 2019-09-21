Photos: Oregon Ducks Football dominates first half against Stanford 24-7

Ducks tightend Jacob Breeland (27) catches the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Stanford at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

After a time-consuming opening drive by the Cardinal ended in a field goal, the Ducks answered back with two touchdowns to head into halftime leading 14-3.

Justin Herbert continued his phenomenal start to the 2019 season, tossing two more touchdown passes and extending his NCAA-leading streak of 32 consecutive games with a touchdown pass.

Jaylon Redd caught his third touchdown of the season, and Jacob Breeland reeled in his team-leading fourth touchdown reception on the season.

The Oregon defense has now played 10 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown.

Key Plays:

Stanford's Jet Toner hit a 32-yard field goal to cap a 12-play, 61-yard opening drive. Score: 3-0 Cardinal

Justin Herbert found Jaylon Redd over the middle for a 36-yard Oregon touchdown. Redd's third straight game with a touchdown. Score: 7-3 Ducks.

24-yard screen pass to Travis Dye on 3rd-and-11 moved Oregon into Stanford territory.

Back-shoulder throw from Herbert to Jacob Breeland for a 16-yard touchdown. Score: 14-3 Ducks.

Oregon Passing:

Justin Herbert: 10-12, 155 YDS, 2 TD

Oregon Rushing:

CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 41 YDS

Oregon Receiving:

Jacob Breeland: 3 REC, 36 YDS, TD

Johnny Johnson III: 1 REC, 19 YDS

Jaylon Redd: 2 REC, 42 YDS

Bryan Addison: 2 REC, 26 YDS

Travis Dye: 1 REC, 24 YDS

Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 8 YDS

Stanford Passing:

KJ Costello: 7-15, 44 YDS

Stanford Rushing:

Cameron Scarlett: 13 ATT, 68 YDS

Austin Jones: 2 ATT, 14 YDS

Connor Wedington: 2 ATT, 13 YDS

Dorian Maddox: 1 ATT, 4 YDS

Stanford Receiving:

Osiris St. Brown: 2 REC, 17 YDS

Michael Wilson: 2 REC, 17 YDS

Jay Symonds: 1 REC, -2 YDS

Tucker Fisk: 1 REC, 8 YDS

Austin Jones: 1 REC, 4 YDS

Brady Lim is a sports reporter, currently covering the beat for Ducks football and the Eugene Emeralds. Brady is originally from San Diego, California and is a senior at the University of Oregon.