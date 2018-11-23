The Oregon Ducks lead the Oregon State Beavers 21-3 at halftime at Reser Stadium Friday afternoon for the annual Civil War.
Key Plays
Five minutes into the game, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back CJ Verdell. The Ducks completed the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Verdell completed a one-yard rush to the end zone with about two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Kicker Adam Stack made the field goal for a 14-0 Oregon lead.
Verdell completed another one-yard rush for Oregon’s third touchdown of the half with a little more than 11 minutes remaining in the half. Oregon completed the field goal for a 21-0 lead.
Oregon State’s Jordan Choukair completed a 45-yard field goal to get the Beavers on board with thirty seconds remaining in the first half. Oregon led 21-3.
Oregon passing
- Justin Herbert: 9-for-12 for 102 yards and one touchdown
Oregon rushing
- CJ Verdell: 11 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns
- Travis Dye: 13 carries for 70 yards
- Justin Herbert: Three carries for -5 yards
Oregon receiving
- Dillon Mitchell: one reception for 9 yards
- Jacob Breeland: Two receptions for 40 yards
- Jaylon Redd: Three receptions for 24 yards
- CJ Verdell: one reception for 21 yards and one touchdown
OSU passing
- Jake Luton: 11-for-19 for 106 yards
- Timmy Hernandez: 0-for-1
- Jack Colletto: 0-for-1
OSU rushing
- Jermar Jefferson: 14 carries for 42 yards
- Artavis Pierce: Two carries for 6 yards
- Trevon Bradford: one carry for 15 yards
OSU receiving
- Timmy Hernandez: Three receptions for 27 yards
- Trevon Bradford: Two receptions for 10 yards
- Isaiah Hodgins: Four receptions for 78 yards
Follow Maggie Vanoni on Twitter: @maggie_vanoni