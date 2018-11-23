2018.11.23.EMG.HMW.UO.ftb.vs.OSU-7.jpg

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert looks down the field for the open man. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Oregon State University Beavers for the Civil War at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Nov. 23, 2018. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks lead the Oregon State Beavers 21-3 at halftime at Reser Stadium Friday afternoon for the annual Civil War.


Key Plays

  • Five minutes into the game, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back CJ Verdell. The Ducks completed the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

  • Verdell completed a one-yard rush to the end zone with about two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Kicker Adam Stack made the field goal for a 14-0 Oregon lead.

  • Verdell completed another one-yard rush for Oregon’s third touchdown of the half with a little more than 11 minutes remaining in the half. Oregon completed the field goal for a 21-0 lead.

  • Oregon State’s Jordan Choukair completed a 45-yard field goal to get the Beavers on board with thirty seconds remaining in the first half. Oregon led 21-3.

 

Oregon passing

- Justin Herbert: 9-for-12 for 102 yards and one touchdown

Oregon rushing

- CJ Verdell: 11 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns

- Travis Dye: 13 carries for 70 yards

- Justin Herbert: Three carries for -5 yards

Oregon receiving

- Dillon Mitchell: one reception for 9 yards

- Jacob Breeland: Two receptions for 40 yards

- Jaylon Redd: Three receptions for 24 yards

- CJ Verdell: one reception for 21 yards and one touchdown


OSU passing

- Jake Luton: 11-for-19 for 106 yards

- Timmy Hernandez: 0-for-1

- Jack Colletto: 0-for-1


OSU rushing

- Jermar Jefferson: 14 carries for 42 yards

- Artavis Pierce: Two carries for 6 yards

- Trevon Bradford: one carry for 15 yards


OSU receiving

- Timmy Hernandez: Three receptions for 27 yards

- Trevon Bradford: Two receptions for 10 yards

- Isaiah Hodgins: Four receptions for 78 yards

