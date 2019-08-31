Oregon played from in front for most of the first half after CJ Verdell scored his first touchdown of the year.
A missed field goal and fumble in the red zone by Oregon gave Auburn life, but they responded with just two field goals to show for it.
True freshman quarterback Bo Nix, making his first career start, was picked off twice. He did, however, find some success on the ground and was able to move the Tigers deep into Oregon territory a few times in the first half.
Jevon Holland, in his new role as punt returner, brought back two kicks for a combined 110 yards.
Two missed opportunities by Oregon - one on a dropped touchdown by Bryan Addison that led to the missed field goal, the other on the Herbert fumble inside the 10 that was returned by the Tigers all the way to the Ducks' three-yard line - helped keep Auburn within striking distance despite being outplayed by a significant margin.
Auburn missed a 42-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining in the first half to bring the game to its halftime score of 14-6.
Key Plays:
Justin Herbert found Johnny Johnson III on a rollout to the left for a 47-yard gain; Ducks inside the 10-yard line
CJ Verdell punched in a one-yard touchdown run to put the Ducks up 7-0
Bo Nix connected with Will Hastings for a 38-yard completion
40-yard field goal by Anders Carlson got Auburn on the board, 7-3
Verdell broke a 37-yard run to put Oregon just outside the red zone; 15-yard face mask penalty tacked onto the end of the run
Herbert to redshirt freshman Spencer Webb for the highlight-reel touchdown; Webb's first career touchdown reception
Nix picked off in the red zone by Thomas Graham Jr. on a short pass in the flat
Jevon Holland returned an Auburn punt 81 yard to put the Ducks inside the 10-yard line
Herbert fumbled; returned 83 yards by Big Kat Bryant to the Oregon three-yard line
25-yard field goal from Carlson brought Auburn back to within a score at 14-6
Jevon Holland picked off Bo Nix; Nix's second interception of the night
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 10-16, 122 YDS, TD
Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell: 9 ATT, 65 YDS, TD
Travis Dye: 5 ATT, 23 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 1 ATT, 2 YDS
Justin Herbert: 3 ATT, -2 YDS
Oregon Receiving
Jaylon Redd: 4 REC, 28 YDS
Johnny Johnson III: 3 REC, 55 YDS
Spencer Webb: 1 REC, 20 YDS, TD
Jacob Breeland: 1 REC, 13 YDS
Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 6 YDS
Auburn Passing
Bo Nix: 6-18, 91 YDS, 2 INT
Auburn Rushing
JaTarvious Whitlow: 9 ATT, 32 YDS
Bo Nix: 4 ATT, 30 YDS
Matthew Hill: 1 ATT, 7 YDS
Shaun Shivers: 2 ATT, 4 YDS
Auburn Receiving
Eli Stove: 2 REC, 7 YDS
Will Hastings: 1 REC, 38 YDS
Harold Joiner: 1 REC, 28 YDS
Sal Cannella: 1 REC, 21 YDS
Seth Williams: 1 REC, -3 YDS