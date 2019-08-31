Oregon football head coach Mario Cristobal addresses the media during Pac-12 media day in Hollywood, California.

Oregon played from in front for most of the first half after CJ Verdell scored his first touchdown of the year.

A missed field goal and fumble in the red zone by Oregon gave Auburn life, but they responded with just two field goals to show for it.

True freshman quarterback Bo Nix, making his first career start, was picked off twice. He did, however, find some success on the ground and was able to move the Tigers deep into Oregon territory a few times in the first half. 

Jevon Holland, in his new role as punt returner, brought back two kicks for a combined 110 yards. 

Two missed opportunities by Oregon - one on a dropped touchdown by Bryan Addison that led to the missed field goal, the other on the Herbert fumble inside the 10 that was returned by the Tigers all the way to the Ducks' three-yard line - helped keep Auburn within striking distance despite being outplayed by a significant margin. 

Auburn missed a 42-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining in the first half to bring the game to its halftime score of 14-6.

Key Plays:

Justin Herbert found Johnny Johnson III on a rollout to the left for a 47-yard gain; Ducks inside the 10-yard line

CJ Verdell punched in a one-yard touchdown run to put the Ducks up 7-0

Bo Nix connected with Will Hastings for a 38-yard completion

40-yard field goal by Anders Carlson got Auburn on the board, 7-3

Verdell broke a 37-yard run to put Oregon just outside the red zone; 15-yard face mask penalty tacked onto the end of the run

Herbert to redshirt freshman Spencer Webb for the highlight-reel touchdown; Webb's first career touchdown reception

Nix picked off in the red zone by Thomas Graham Jr. on a short pass in the flat

Jevon Holland returned an Auburn punt 81 yard to put the Ducks inside the 10-yard line

Herbert fumbled; returned 83 yards by Big Kat Bryant to the Oregon three-yard line

25-yard field goal from Carlson brought Auburn back to within a score at 14-6

Jevon Holland picked off Bo Nix; Nix's second interception of the night

Oregon Passing

 Justin Herbert: 10-16, 122 YDS, TD

Oregon Rushing

CJ Verdell: 9 ATT, 65 YDS, TD

Travis Dye: 5 ATT, 23 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 1 ATT, 2 YDS

Justin Herbert: 3 ATT, -2 YDS

Oregon Receiving

Jaylon Redd: 4 REC, 28 YDS

Johnny Johnson III: 3 REC, 55 YDS

Spencer Webb: 1 REC, 20 YDS, TD

Jacob Breeland: 1 REC, 13 YDS

Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 6 YDS

Auburn Passing

Bo Nix: 6-18, 91 YDS, 2 INT

Auburn Rushing

JaTarvious Whitlow: 9 ATT, 32 YDS

Bo Nix: 4 ATT, 30 YDS

Matthew Hill: 1 ATT, 7 YDS

Shaun Shivers: 2 ATT, 4 YDS

Auburn Receiving

Eli Stove: 2 REC, 7 YDS

Will Hastings: 1 REC, 38 YDS

Harold Joiner: 1 REC, 28 YDS

Sal Cannella: 1 REC, 21 YDS

Seth Williams: 1 REC, -3 YDS

Brady Lim is a sports reporter, currently covering the beat for Ducks football and the Eugene Emeralds. Brady is originally from San Diego, California and is a senior at the University of Oregon.

