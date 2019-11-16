Oregon took care of buisness in the second half and defeated Arizona 34-6. Herbert spread the ball around and finished with four touchdown passes. His first touchdown pass in the second half went to tight end Spencer Webb for 24 yards, and his second went to running back Travis Dye for a 33 yards and a score.
Key Plays
Spencer Webb 24-yard touchdown reception
Justin Herbert’s pass intercepted by the Wildcats with less than a minute left in the third
Thibodeaux sacked Khalil Tate to start the 4th quarter
Herbert pass to Travis Dye for 33-yard touchdown
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 20-28, 330 YDS, 4 TD, INT
Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 49 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 8 ATT, 14 YDS, TD
Travis Dye: 14 ATT, 71 YDS
Darrian Felix: 2 ATT, 20 YDS
Oregon Receiving
Johnny Johnson III: 4 REC, 89 YDS, TD
Juwan Johnson: 5 REC, 93 YDS, TD
Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 16 YDS
Mycah Pittman: 1 REC, 11 YDS
Spencer Webb: 2 REC, 27 YDS, TD
Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 11 YDS
Darrian Felix: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 3 REC, 44 YDS
Travis Dye: 2 REC, 38 YDS, TD
Arizona Passing
Grant Gunnell: 10-14, 82 YDS
Khalil Tate: 7-16, 50 YDS
Arizona Rushing
JJ Taylor: 17 ATT, 74 YDS
Grant Gunnell: 7 ATT, -7 YDS
Gary Brightwell: 4 ATT, 20 YDS
Khalil Tate: 9 ATT, 19 YDS
Dante Smith: 1 ATT, 2 YDS
Michael Wiley: 1 ATT, 0 YDS
Arizona Receiving
Brian Casteel: 4 REC, 17 YDS
Jamarye Joiner: 2 REC, 25 YDS
Tayvian Cunningham: 2 REC, 13 YDS
JJ Taylor: 6 REC, 55 YDS
Cedric Peterson: 2 REC, 13 YDS
Thomas Reid III 2 REC, 19 YDS