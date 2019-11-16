2019.11.16.EMG.CJC.FTB.UO.VS.Arizona-2.jpg

Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 16, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

Oregon took care of buisness in the second half and defeated Arizona 34-6. Herbert spread the ball around and finished with four touchdown passes. His first touchdown pass in the second half went to tight end Spencer Webb for 24 yards, and his second went to running back Travis Dye for a 33 yards and a score.

Key Plays 

Spencer Webb 24-yard touchdown reception

Justin Herbert’s pass intercepted by the Wildcats with less than a minute left in the third

Thibodeaux sacked Khalil Tate to start the 4th quarter 

Herbert pass to Travis Dye for 33-yard touchdown

Oregon Passing 

Justin Herbert: 20-28, 330 YDS, 4 TD, INT

Oregon Rushing

CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 49 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 8 ATT, 14 YDS, TD

Travis Dye: 14 ATT,  71 YDS

Darrian Felix: 2 ATT, 20 YDS

Oregon Receiving 

Johnny Johnson III: 4 REC, 89 YDS, TD

Juwan Johnson: 5 REC, 93 YDS, TD 

Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 16 YDS

Mycah Pittman: 1 REC, 11 YDS

Spencer Webb: 2 REC, 27 YDS, TD

Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 11 YDS

Darrian Felix: 1 REC, 4 YDS 

Jaylon Redd: 3 REC, 44 YDS

Travis Dye: 2 REC, 38 YDS, TD

Arizona Passing

Grant Gunnell: 10-14, 82 YDS

Khalil Tate: 7-16, 50 YDS

Arizona Rushing 

JJ Taylor: 17 ATT, 74 YDS

Grant Gunnell: 7 ATT, -7 YDS

Gary Brightwell: 4 ATT, 20 YDS 

Khalil Tate: 9 ATT, 19 YDS

Dante Smith: 1 ATT, 2 YDS

Michael Wiley: 1 ATT, 0 YDS

Arizona Receiving 

Brian Casteel: 4 REC, 17 YDS

Jamarye Joiner: 2 REC, 25 YDS

Tayvian Cunningham: 2 REC, 13 YDS

JJ Taylor: 6  REC, 55 YDS

Cedric Peterson: 2 REC, 13 YDS

Thomas Reid III 2 REC, 19 YDS

