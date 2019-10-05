Oregon finally got going in the second half, with Camden Lewis making a 28-yard field goal. Oregon’s defense continued to hold up well, and that allowed Oregon to score its first touchdown midway through the third quarter on a two-yard run by Cyrus Habibi-Likio. Justin Herbert contiued his touchdown streak, finding Jaylon Redd for a one-yard touchdown pass to put Oregon up 17-7.
Key plays
Camden Lewis converted a 28 yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.
California lost 13 yards on a high snap in the third.
Jevon Holland 24-yard punt return to the California 30-yard line
Cyrus Habibi-Likio rushed for a 2-yard touchdown
Herbert dropped the ball on a QB keeper, but the Ducks recovered
Jevon Holland tipped a California pass that led to an intercption in the early 4th by Troy Dye
Justin Herbert 26-yard run and took a late hit while heading out of bounds in the fourth.
Justin Herbert threw to Jaylen Redd for the 1-yard TD on third and goal.
Modster took off for a 21-yard run in the middle of the fourth.
California missed a 36-yard field goal.
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert 20-33, 214 yards, TD, Int
Oregon Rushing
Travis Dye 15 ATT, 81 yards, two fumbles
CJ Verdell 10 ATT, 46 yards
Cyrus Habibi-Likio 9 Att, 37 yards, 1 TD
Justin Herbert 4 Att, 32 yard
Jayon Redd 1 Att, -1 yard
Oregon Recieving
Mycah Pittman 4 Rec, 43 yards
Jaylon Redd 5 Rec, 36 yards, TD
Jacob Breeland 5 Rec, 87 yards
CJ Verdell 2 Rec, 17 yards
Brenden Schooler 1 Rec, 21 yards
Johnny Johnson III 1 Rec, 11 yards
Cyrus Habibi-Likio 1 Rec, 2 yards
Travis Dye 1 Rec, -3 yards
California Passing
Devon Modster 17-34, 190 yards TD, 2 Int
California Rushing
Christopher Brown Jr. 15 Att, 42 yards
Devon Modster 10 Att, 30 yards
Deshaw Collins 4 Att, 7 yards
California Recieving
Christopher Brown Jr. 4 Rec, 29 yards, 1 TD
Trevon Clark 6 Rec, 69 yards
Jordan Duncan 2 Rec, 47 yards
Jake Tonges 1 Rec, 24 yards
Jeremi Hawkins 2 Rec, 9 yards
Nikko Remigio 2 Rec, 12 yards