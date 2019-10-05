2019.10.05.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.vs.CAL-20.jpg

Ducks cornerback Mykael Wright (2) duels with Bears wide receiver Jordan Duncan (2). Oregon Ducks Football takes on University of California at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 5, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Oregon finally got going in the second half, with Camden Lewis making a 28-yard field goal. Oregon’s defense continued to hold up well, and that allowed Oregon to score its first touchdown midway through the third quarter on a two-yard run by Cyrus Habibi-Likio. Justin Herbert contiued his touchdown streak, finding Jaylon Redd for a one-yard touchdown pass to put Oregon up 17-7.

Key plays 

Camden Lewis converted a 28 yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.

California lost 13 yards on a high snap in the third.

Jevon Holland 24-yard punt return to the California 30-yard line

Cyrus Habibi-Likio rushed for a 2-yard touchdown 

Herbert dropped the ball on a QB keeper, but the Ducks recovered

Jevon Holland tipped a California pass that led to an intercption in the early 4th by Troy Dye

Justin Herbert 26-yard run and took a late hit while heading out of bounds in the fourth.

Justin Herbert threw to Jaylen Redd for the 1-yard TD on third and goal.

Modster took off for a 21-yard run in the middle of the fourth.

California missed a 36-yard field goal.

Oregon Passing 

Justin Herbert  20-33, 214 yards, TD,  Int

Oregon Rushing 

Travis Dye 15 ATT,  81 yards, two fumbles

CJ Verdell 10 ATT, 46 yards

Cyrus Habibi-Likio  9 Att, 37 yards, 1 TD

Justin Herbert 4 Att, 32 yard 

Jayon Redd 1 Att, -1 yard

Oregon Recieving 

Mycah Pittman 4 Rec, 43 yards

Jaylon Redd 5 Rec, 36 yards, TD

Jacob Breeland 5 Rec, 87 yards

CJ Verdell  2 Rec, 17 yards 

Brenden Schooler 1 Rec, 21 yards

Johnny Johnson III 1 Rec, 11 yards

Cyrus Habibi-Likio 1 Rec, 2 yards

Travis Dye 1 Rec, -3 yards 

California Passing 

Devon Modster 17-34, 190 yards TD,  2 Int 

California Rushing 

Christopher Brown Jr. 15 Att, 42 yards

Devon Modster 10 Att,  30 yards 

Deshaw Collins 4 Att, 7 yards

California Recieving 

Christopher Brown Jr. 4 Rec, 29 yards, 1 TD

Trevon Clark 6 Rec, 69 yards

Jordan Duncan 2 Rec, 47 yards

Jake Tonges 1 Rec, 24 yards

Jeremi Hawkins 2 Rec,  9 yards

Nikko Remigio 2 Rec, 12 yards

