Ducks wide receiver Johhny Johnson III (3) celebrates after the Ducks score a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Washington State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

Oregon survived a late Washington State comeback bid to beat the Cougars for the first time since 2014. 

Freshman kicker Camden Lewis hit the game-winning 26-yard field goal as the clock expired following a drive directed by Justin Herbert with under a minute remaining. Washington State's Anthony Gordon found Brandon Arconado just prior to the Ducks' game-winning drive to go up 35-34, and threw for over 400 yards on the day. 

The Ducks remain undefeated in Pac-12 play and have punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game in Santa Clara.

Key Plays

CJ Verdell capped a 14-play, 65-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Score: 24-17 Ducks

Blake Massa 23-yard field goal to bring the Cougars within four. Score: 24-20 Ducks

Verdell scored for the third time in the game, punching it in at the goal line. Score: 31-20 Ducks

Anthony Gordon to Brandon Arconado connected from 19 yards out for a WSU score. Two-point conversion was good. Score: 31-28

Camden Lewis' 30-yard field goal. Score: 34-28 Ducks

Gordon to Arconado again to put the Cougars up with one minute left. Score: 35-34 Cougars

Camden Lewis hit the game-winning field goal from 26 yards out. Score: 37-35 Ducks

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert: 21-30, 222 YDS

Oregon Rushing

CJ Verdell: 23 ATT, 257 YDS, 3 TD

Travis Dye: 3 ATT, 8 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 12 ATT, 48 YDS

Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 1 YD

Oregon Receiving

Jaylon Redd: 4 REC, 25 YDS

Spencer Webb: 3 REC, 42 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 3 REC, 15 YDS

Juwan Johnson: 4 REC, 64 YDS

CJ Verdell: 4 REC, 56 YDS

Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 11 YDS

Johnny Johnson III: 1 REC, 7 YDS

Mycah Pittman: 1 REC, 2 YDS

Washington State Passing

Anthony Gordon: 32-50, 406 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT

Washington State Rushing

Max Borghi: 8 ATT, 54 YDS, TD

Washington State Receiving

Max Borghi: 8 REC, 70 YDS

Easop Winston Jr.: 3 REC, 28 YDS

Dezmon Patmon: 5 REC, 56 YDS

Brandon Arconado: 9 REC, 130 YDS, 2 TD

Travell Harris: 3 REC, 37 YDS

Renard Bell: 2 REC, 26 YDS, TD

Tay Martin: 2 REC, 59 YDS

