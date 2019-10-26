Oregon survived a late Washington State comeback bid to beat the Cougars for the first time since 2014.
Freshman kicker Camden Lewis hit the game-winning 26-yard field goal as the clock expired following a drive directed by Justin Herbert with under a minute remaining. Washington State's Anthony Gordon found Brandon Arconado just prior to the Ducks' game-winning drive to go up 35-34, and threw for over 400 yards on the day.
The Ducks remain undefeated in Pac-12 play and have punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game in Santa Clara.
Key Plays
CJ Verdell capped a 14-play, 65-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Score: 24-17 Ducks
Blake Massa 23-yard field goal to bring the Cougars within four. Score: 24-20 Ducks
Verdell scored for the third time in the game, punching it in at the goal line. Score: 31-20 Ducks
Anthony Gordon to Brandon Arconado connected from 19 yards out for a WSU score. Two-point conversion was good. Score: 31-28
Camden Lewis' 30-yard field goal. Score: 34-28 Ducks
Gordon to Arconado again to put the Cougars up with one minute left. Score: 35-34 Cougars
Camden Lewis hit the game-winning field goal from 26 yards out. Score: 37-35 Ducks
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 21-30, 222 YDS
Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell: 23 ATT, 257 YDS, 3 TD
Travis Dye: 3 ATT, 8 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 12 ATT, 48 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 1 YD
Oregon Receiving
Jaylon Redd: 4 REC, 25 YDS
Spencer Webb: 3 REC, 42 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 3 REC, 15 YDS
Juwan Johnson: 4 REC, 64 YDS
CJ Verdell: 4 REC, 56 YDS
Bryan Addison: 1 REC, 11 YDS
Johnny Johnson III: 1 REC, 7 YDS
Mycah Pittman: 1 REC, 2 YDS
Washington State Passing
Anthony Gordon: 32-50, 406 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT
Washington State Rushing
Max Borghi: 8 ATT, 54 YDS, TD
Washington State Receiving
Max Borghi: 8 REC, 70 YDS
Easop Winston Jr.: 3 REC, 28 YDS
Dezmon Patmon: 5 REC, 56 YDS
Brandon Arconado: 9 REC, 130 YDS, 2 TD
Travell Harris: 3 REC, 37 YDS
Renard Bell: 2 REC, 26 YDS, TD
Tay Martin: 2 REC, 59 YDS