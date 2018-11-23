The Oregon Ducks defeated the Oregon State Beavers 55-15 at Reser Stadium Friday afternoon for the 122nd Civil War.
Key Plays
Running back Travis Dye rushed for 15 yards into the end zone to open the second half with an Oregon touchdown. Adam Stack made the field goal. Oregon led 28-3.
OSU scored its first touchdown of the game by a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Luton to Timmy Hernandez. OSU did not make the field goal. Oregon led 28-9.
Oregon CJ Verdell rushed 14 yards for his fourth touchdown of the game with three and half minutes remaining in the third quarter. Oregon led 34-9.
Thomas Graham Jr. intercepted a pass from OSU quarterback Jake Luton for a 38-yard touchdown return. Oregon made the field goal and led 41-9 with 11 minutes remaining in the game.
Dye ran for a 39-yard touchdown with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Ducks completed the field goal and led 48-9.
Verdell ran for a 1-yard touchdown for Oregon’s final scoring play of the game. Stack completed the field goal and Oregon led 55-9.
A 31-yard touchdown pass by OSU’s Timmy Hernandez with 16 seconds remaining in the game, gave the Beavers their second and final touchdown of the game. OSU missed the field goal. Oregon led 55-15.
Oregon passing
- Justin Herbert: 9-for-12 for 102 yards and one touchdown
- Braxton Burmeister: 1-for-3 for 16 yards
Oregon rushing
- CJ Verdell: 23 carries for 187 yards and four touchdowns
- Travis Dye: 33 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns
- Braxton Burmeister: three carries for 11 yards
Oregon receiving
- Dillon Mitchell: one reception for 9 yards
- Jacob Breeland: two receptions for 40 yards
- Jaylon Redd: three receptions for 24 yards
- CJ Verdell: one reception for 21 yards and one touchdown
OSU passing
- Jake Luton: 21-for-37 for 282 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions
OSU rushing
- Jermar Jefferson: 21 carries for 64 yards
- Artavis Pierce: two carries for 6 yards
- Trevon Bradford: one carry for 15 yards
- Champ Flemings: one carry for -26 yards
OSU receiving
- Timmy Hernandez: six receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns
- Trevon Bradford: five receptions for 71 yard
- Isaiah Hodgins: eight receptions for 133 yards
