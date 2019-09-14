Oregon began to pull away in earnest in the third quarter. An interception by Mykael Wright led to Johnny Johnson III's second touchdown of the game to put the Ducks up 28-0.
Montana was able to put points on the board late in the third to make the game 28-3.
However, Jaylon Redd got a hard fought score on a swing pass to bring the score to 35-3, effectively ending Montana’s chance at a rally.
Key Plays
Oregon interception by Mykael Wright at 11:55 in the third quarter. Wright's first-career interception.
Johnny Johnson III caught a one-yard TD early in the third quarter for his second score of the night.
Travis Dye broke a 23-yard run in the third quarter.
Montana's Louie-McGee gained 30 yards on a reception midway through the 3rd quarter.
Montana’s Purdy nailed a 25-yard FG to get Montana on the board.
Jaylon Redd caught a swing pass and stretched for the pylon for a 10-yard TD.
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert 21-29, 221 Yards, 4 TD
Tyler Shough 1-1 -3 Yards
Oregon Rushing
Travis Dye 17 ATT, 101 Yards
Sean Dollars 3 ATT, 69 Yards
Darrian Felix 8 ATT, 40 Yards
Justin Herbert 2 ATT, 18 Yards
CJ Verdell 5 ATT, 13 Yards
Cyrus Habibi-Likio 2 ATT, 5 Yards
Jaylon Redd 1 ATT, 1 Yard
Oregon Receiving
Johnny Johnson III 8 REC, 76 Yards, 2 TD
Jacob Breeland 5 REC 49 Yards, 2 TD
Josh Delgado 3 REC, 35 Yards
Travis Dye 2 REC, 22 Yards
Jaylon Redd 3 REC, 23 Yards, 1 TD
CJ Verdell 1 REC, 21 Yards
Ryan Bay 2 REC 19 Yards
Daewood Davis 3 REC 30 Yards
Bryan Addison 1 REC 4 Yards
Darrian Felix 1 REC, 19 Yards
Spencer Webb 1 REC, 16 Yards
Sean Dollars 1 REC, -3 Yards
Montana Passing
Dalton Sneed 20-30, 184 Yards
Cam Humphrey 4-13, 50 Yards
Montana Rushing
Marcus Knight 10 ATT, 19 Yards
Jerry Louie-McGee 1 ATT, 3 Yards
Nick Ostomo 2 ATT, 2 Yards
Dalton Sneed 7 ATT, -8 Yards
Cam Humphrey 1 ATT, -8 Yards
Montana Receiving
Jerry Louie-McGee 6 REC, 66 Yards
Samuel Akem 6 REC, 85 Yards
Marcus Knight 4 REC, 22 Yards
Samori Toure 3 REC, 26 Yards
Colin Bingham 2 REC, 12 Yards
Matt Rensvold 1 REC, 1 Yard
Mitch Roberts 1 REC, 16 Yards
Gabe Sulser 1 REC, 6 Yards