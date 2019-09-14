2019.09.14.EMG.SEN.FTB.UO.VS.MONTANA.2-17.jpg

The Ducks celebrate the win. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 14, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 Sarah Northrop / @sartakespics

Oregon began to pull away in earnest in the third quarter. An interception by Mykael Wright led to Johnny Johnson III's second touchdown of the game to put the Ducks up 28-0. 

Montana was able to put points on the board late in the third to make the game 28-3. 

However, Jaylon Redd got a hard fought score on a swing pass to bring the score to 35-3, effectively ending Montana’s chance at a rally. 

 

Key Plays 

Oregon interception by Mykael Wright at 11:55 in the third quarter. Wright's first-career interception.

Johnny Johnson III caught a one-yard TD early in the third quarter for his second score of the night.

Travis Dye broke a 23-yard run in the third quarter.

Montana's Louie-McGee gained 30 yards on a reception midway through the 3rd quarter.

Montana’s Purdy nailed a 25-yard FG to get Montana on the board. 

Jaylon Redd caught a swing pass and stretched for the pylon for a 10-yard TD.

 

Oregon Passing 

Justin Herbert 21-29, 221 Yards, 4 TD

Tyler Shough 1-1 -3 Yards

Oregon Rushing

Travis Dye 17 ATT, 101 Yards

Sean Dollars 3 ATT, 69 Yards 

Darrian Felix 8 ATT, 40 Yards

Justin Herbert 2 ATT, 18 Yards

CJ Verdell 5 ATT, 13 Yards

Cyrus Habibi-Likio 2 ATT, 5 Yards

Jaylon Redd 1 ATT, 1 Yard

Oregon Receiving 

Johnny Johnson III 8 REC, 76 Yards, 2 TD

Jacob Breeland 5 REC 49 Yards, 2 TD

Josh Delgado 3 REC, 35 Yards 

Travis Dye 2 REC, 22 Yards

Jaylon Redd 3 REC, 23 Yards, 1 TD

CJ Verdell 1 REC, 21 Yards 

Ryan Bay 2 REC 19 Yards

Daewood Davis 3 REC 30 Yards

Bryan Addison 1 REC 4 Yards

Darrian Felix 1 REC, 19 Yards

Spencer Webb 1 REC, 16 Yards

Sean Dollars 1 REC, -3 Yards

Montana Passing

Dalton Sneed 20-30, 184 Yards

Cam Humphrey 4-13, 50 Yards 

Montana Rushing

Marcus Knight 10 ATT, 19 Yards

Jerry Louie-McGee 1 ATT, 3 Yards

Nick Ostomo 2 ATT, 2 Yards

Dalton Sneed 7 ATT, -8 Yards

Cam Humphrey 1 ATT, -8 Yards 

Montana Receiving 

Jerry Louie-McGee 6 REC, 66 Yards

Samuel Akem 6 REC, 85 Yards

Marcus Knight 4 REC, 22 Yards

Samori Toure 3 REC, 26 Yards

Colin Bingham 2 REC, 12 Yards 

Matt Rensvold 1 REC, 1 Yard

Mitch Roberts 1 REC, 16 Yards

Gabe Sulser 1 REC, 6 Yards

