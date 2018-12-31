After a 0-0 first half in the Redbox Bowl, Oregon defeated Michigan State 7-6. Dillon Mitchell caught the lone touchdown of the game and there were 18 total punts.
Key Plays:
In the first half, Michigan State elected not to punt on Oregon’s 23 yardline on 4th-and-1. Instead, they ran an option play, but Lewerke was pressured and missed wide receiver Cody White on the right sideline.
Just before the end of the first quarter, Lewerke ran out of the pocket for a 25-yard game which put the Spartans on Oregon’s 25 yard line, the first time all game a team had gotten into an opponents territory.
At the start of the second quarter, Lewerke fumbled the snap, and the ball bounced into the backfield. Instead of going down, he launched the ball to the right sideline and it was picked off by Jevon Holland on the 16 yard line.
Michigan State’s Matt Goghlin broke the scoreless tie with a 34-yard field goal to open the second half.
Michigan State punter William Przystup pinned the Ducks on the one yard line with the best punt of the day.
Goghlin adds another field goal of 34 yards to extend the Spartan lead to six.
Oregon scored the first touchdown of the game on a 28-yard pass from Herbert to Mitchell.
Oregon ran a fake field goal/punt with Blake Maimone that resulted in a turnover-on-downs.
Michigan State has a bad snap on the potential game-winning field goal with under two minutes to play.
On 4th-and-12 Thomas Graham Jr. broke up a pass to Cody White to regain possession for the Ducks.
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 19-33 for 166 yards and one touchdown
Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell: 14 carries for 43 yards
Travis Dye: Six carries for 18 yards
Oregon Receiving
Dillon Mitchell: Six receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown
Jaylon Redd: Seven receptions for 65 yards
Michigan State Passing
Brian Lewerke: 21-39 for 174 yards and one interception
Michigan State Rushing
LJ Scott : 23 carries for 85 yards
Michigan State Receiving
Darrell Stewart: Nine receptions for 45 yards
Cody White: Six receptions for 64 yards
