The Oregon Ducks controlled the game throughout as they defeated Stanford 21-6 on Saturday evening at Stanford Stadium.
Justin Herbert and Jacob Breeland hooked up for two touchdown connections, and the defense held the Cardinal to two field goals. The Ducks' defense has now gone three consecutive games without allowing a touchdown.
Despite a lack of success on the ground, Oregon was able to produce enough offense to back its stingy defense.
The Ducks moved to 3-1 on the season and will have a bye next week before welcoming currently unbeaten Cal to Autzen Stadium on October 5.
Key Plays:
Jevon Holland picked off KJ Costello for his second interception of the season.
Herbert found Jacob Breeland wide open down the left side for a 24-yard touchdown. Breeland's second score of the night. Score: 21-3 Ducks.
38-yard field goal by Jet Toner brought Stanford back within two scores. Score: 21-6 Ducks.
Oregon Passing:
Justin Herbert: 19-24, 259 YDS, 3 TD
Oregon Rushing:
CJ Verdell: 24 ATT, 82 YDS
Travis Dye: 1 ATT, 1 YD
Oregon Receiving:
Jacob Breeland: 5 REC, 78 YDS, 2 TD
Johnny Johnson III: 3 REC, 41 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 3 REC, 54 YDS
Bryan Addison: 4 REC, 42 YDS
Travis Dye: 1 REC, 24 YDS
Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 8 YDS
Spencer Webb: 2 REC, 12
Stanford Passing:
KJ Costello: 16-29, 120 YDS, INT
Stanford Rushing:
Cameron Scarlett: 19 ATT, 97 YDS
Austin Jones: 3 ATT, 20 YDS
Connor Wedington: 2 ATT, 13 YDS
Dorian Maddox: 2 ATT, 7 YDS
Stanford Receiving:
Osiris St. Brown: 3 REC, 28 YDS
Michael Wilson: 5 REC, 61 YDS
Jay Symonds: 1 REC, -2 YDS
Tucker Fisk: 1 REC, 8 YDS
Austin Jones: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Connor Wedington: 5 REC, 21 YDS