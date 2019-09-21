2019.09.11.EMG.CJC.UO.vs.STANFORD-26.jpg

Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) avoids a tackle by juking a defender. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Ca. on Sept. 21, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks controlled the game throughout as they defeated Stanford 21-6 on Saturday evening at Stanford Stadium.

Justin Herbert and Jacob Breeland hooked up for two touchdown connections, and the defense held the Cardinal to two field goals. The Ducks' defense has now gone three consecutive games without allowing a touchdown.

Despite a lack of success on the ground, Oregon was able to produce enough offense to back its stingy defense.

The Ducks moved to 3-1 on the season and will have a bye next week before welcoming currently unbeaten Cal to Autzen Stadium on October 5.

Key Plays:

Jevon Holland picked off KJ Costello for his second interception of the season.

Herbert found Jacob Breeland wide open down the left side for a 24-yard touchdown. Breeland's second score of the night. Score: 21-3 Ducks.

38-yard field goal by Jet Toner brought Stanford back within two scores. Score: 21-6 Ducks.

Oregon Passing:

Justin Herbert: 19-24, 259 YDS, 3 TD

Oregon Rushing:

CJ Verdell: 24 ATT, 82 YDS

Travis Dye: 1 ATT, 1 YD

Oregon Receiving:

Jacob Breeland: 5 REC, 78 YDS, 2 TD

Johnny Johnson III: 3 REC, 41 YDS

Jaylon Redd: 3 REC, 54 YDS

Bryan Addison: 4 REC, 42 YDS

Travis Dye: 1 REC, 24 YDS

Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 8 YDS

Spencer Webb: 2 REC, 12

Stanford Passing:

KJ Costello: 16-29, 120 YDS, INT

Stanford Rushing:

Cameron Scarlett: 19 ATT, 97 YDS

Austin Jones: 3 ATT, 20 YDS

Connor Wedington: 2 ATT, 13 YDS

Dorian Maddox: 2 ATT, 7 YDS

Stanford Receiving:

Osiris St. Brown: 3 REC, 28 YDS

Michael Wilson: 5 REC, 61 YDS

Jay Symonds: 1 REC, -2 YDS

Tucker Fisk: 1 REC, 8 YDS

Austin Jones: 1 REC, 4 YDS

Connor Wedington: 5 REC, 21 YDS

Tags

Brady Lim is a sports reporter, currently covering the beat for Ducks football and the Eugene Emeralds. Brady is originally from San Diego, California and is a senior at the University of Oregon.