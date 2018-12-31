Oregon and Michigan State have both started slowly. Tied at 0-0 at halftime, the teams have combined for 12 punts, with the Ducks at seven and the Spartans with five. Michigan State’s defense was as good as advertised, allowing just 90 total yards. Oregon had multiple drops, but made keys plays on the defense to keep the Spartans from scoring. However, Michigan State did make more big plays on offense, especially in the second quarter, and have 169 total yards of offense.
Key Plays:
Michigan State elected not to punt on Oregon’s 23 yardline on 4th-and-1. Instead, they ran an option play, but Lewerke was pressured and missed wide receiver Cody White on the right sideline.
Just before the end of the first quarter, Lewerke ran out of the pocket for a 25-yard game which put the Spartans on Oregon’s 25 yardline, the first time all game a team had gotten into an opponents territory.
At the start of the second quarter, Lewerke fumbled the snap, and the ball bounced into the backfield. Instead of going down, he launched the ball to the right sideline and it was picked off by Jevon Holland on the 16 yard line.
Oregon stopped running back Connor Heyward on third and 1 on the 42 yard line which forced Michigan State to punt.
Ugo Amadi had nice pass breakup over Darrell Stewart, which prevented a 10-yard gain. The following play Stewart was leveled by Gus Cumberlander on a two yard gain and forced a third consecutive punt for the Spartans in the first quarter.
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 10-19 for 72 yards
Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell: 7 carries for 17 yards
Travis Dye: 2 carries for 7 yards
Oregon Receiving
Dillon Mitchell: Targeted 6 times for 3 receptions and 26 yards
Jacob Breeland: 1 receptions for 21 yards
Jaylon Redd: 3 receptions for 21 yards
Michigan State Passing
Brian Lewerke: 14-22 for 94 yards and one interception
Michigan State Rushing
LJ Scott : 9 carries for 39 yards
Michigan State Receiving
Darrell Stewart: 6 receptions for 29 yards
Cody White: 4 receptions for 43 yards
