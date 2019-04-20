Mighty Oregon (Green) leads the Fighting Ducks (Yellow) after the first half of the spring game, 13-10.
Key Plays
Tyler Shough connected with Josh Delgado twice on the Fighting Ducks opening drive, one of which went for 26 yards. The drive ended with a 32-yard field goal from Camden Lewis giving them a 3-0 lead.
Justin Herbert and the Mighty Oregon offense responded on the next drive. Herbert found CJ Verdell near the sidelines for 68 yards gain. On the next play Herbert found Juwan Johnson in the end zone on a fade route which gave Oregon a 7-3 lead.
To open the second quarter, Cyrus Habibi-Likio powered into the endzone for a 2-yard touchdown run, putting the Fighting Ducks back in the lead 10-7.
Deommodore Lenoir returned the following kickoff 46 yards giving Mighty Oregon great field position. Zach Emerson capped off the drive with a 23-yard field goal tying the game at 10-10.
Freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Tyler Shough in the backfield forcing a turnover on downs after the Fighting Ducks went for it on fourth-and-3.
On third-and-3 Thomas Graham wrestled the ball away from Juwan Johnson, preventing what would have been his second touchdown of the first half. Facing fourth down, Zach Emerson knocked in a 21-yard field goal giving Mighty Oregon a 13-10 lead.
Mighty Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert — 11-of-22, 157 yards and a touchdown.
Mighty Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell — Two rushes for 21 yards.
Travis Dye — Three rushes for 13 yards.
Mighty Oregon Receiving
Juwan Johnson — Two reception for 12 yards and one touchdown.
CJ Verdell — One reception for 64 yards.
Brenden Schooler — Two receptions for 35 yards.
Fighting Ducks Passing
Tyler Shough — 14-for-18 for 125 yards.
Fighting Ducks Rushing
Cyrus Habibi-Likio — 12 Rushes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
KJ Maduike — Three rushes for 10 yards.
Fighting Ducks Receiving
Mycah Pittman — Five receptions for 35 yards.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio — Three receptions for 24 yards.
Josh Delgado — Two receptions for 30 yards,
Follow Shane on Twitter @shane_hoffmann