Mighty Oregon (Green) defeated the Fighting Ducks (Yellow) in the spring game, 20-13.
Key Plays
Justin Herbert found Juwan Johnson on the sidelines for a 20-yard completion.
Justin Herbert found Jaylon Redd in the back of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown to put Oregon up 20-10.
Camden Lewis chipped in a 26-yard field goal to put the cut into the Oregon lead putting them within seven, 20-13
Tyler Shough’s deep pass was intercepted in the end zone by freshman Mykael Wright for a touchback and was the final play of the day.
Mighty Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert — 17-of-32, 219 yards and two touchdowns.
Mighty Oregon Rushing
Travis Dye — 10 rushes for 44 yards.
CJ Verdell — Three rushes for 23 yards
Mighty Oregon Receiving
Juwan Johnson — Three receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.
CJ Verdell — Two receptions for 72 yards.
Brenden Schooler — Two receptions for 35 yards.
Fighting Ducks Passing
Tyler Shough — 18-for-31 for 178 yards and one interception.
Fighting Ducks Rushing
Cyrus Habibi-Likio — 12 Rushes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
KJ Maduike — Four rushes for 11 yards.
Fighting Ducks Receiving
Mycah Pittman — Seven receptions for 48 yards.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio — Three receptions for 24 yards.
Josh Delgado — Two receptions for 30 yards.
