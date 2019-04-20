2019.4.19.emg.mfk.fb.Spring Game-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) grabs another player's helmet as he runs away with the ball. Oregon Ducks football  plays in the Spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 20, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

Mighty Oregon (Green) defeated the Fighting Ducks (Yellow) in the spring game, 20-13.

Key Plays

Justin Herbert found Juwan Johnson on the sidelines for a 20-yard completion.

Justin Herbert found Jaylon Redd in the back of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown to put Oregon up 20-10.

Camden Lewis chipped in a 26-yard field goal to put the cut into the Oregon lead putting them within seven, 20-13

Tyler Shough’s deep pass was  intercepted in the end zone by freshman Mykael Wright for a touchback and was the final play of the day.

Mighty Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert — 17-of-32, 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Mighty Oregon Rushing

Travis Dye — 10 rushes for 44 yards.

CJ Verdell — Three rushes for 23 yards

Mighty Oregon Receiving

Juwan Johnson — Three receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Verdell — Two receptions for 72 yards.

Brenden Schooler — Two receptions for 35 yards.

Fighting Ducks Passing

Tyler Shough — 18-for-31 for 178 yards and one interception.

Fighting Ducks Rushing

Cyrus Habibi-Likio — 12 Rushes for 45 yards and a touchdown.

KJ Maduike — Four rushes for 11 yards.

Fighting Ducks Receiving

Mycah Pittman — Seven receptions for 48 yards.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio — Three receptions for 24 yards.

Josh Delgado — Two receptions for 30 yards.

Follow Shane Hoffmann on Twitter @shane_hoffmann

Tags

As UO's independent student-run publication, the Daily Emerald covers all things Ducks, and covering the NCAA tournament is one of the most exciting opportunities for Emerald sports reporters. Any donation large or small helps support independent student journalism and provides Emerald reporters with the opportunity to cover the Ducks' shot at bringing a national title home to Eugene.
Donate