Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates a defensive play. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the Trojans at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 2, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

 DL Young/ @cinematicsonly

Oregon came into Los Angeles seeking its first win over USC since 2015, and left with a convincing 56-24 victory over the Trojans on Saturday night. The Ducks overcame a slow start by rattling off eight consecutive touchdowns, including a pick-six from Brady Breeze and kickoff return for a touchdown by Mykael Wright. With the win, Oregon should be right in the thick of the College Football Playoff conversation when the first CFP rankings are unveiled on Tuesday. 

Key Plays

Justin Herbert found Juwan Johnson for an Oregon touchdown. Johnson's first touchdown as a Duck. Score: 35-17 Ducks

Deommodore Lenoir picked off Slovis for the third Oregon forced turnover of the night. Score: 35-17 Ducks

Herbert to Johnson again, this time on a back-shoulder fade for the score. Score: 42-17 Ducks

Herbert to Johnson for the third time in the game. Score: 49-17 Ducks

Tyler Shough to Mycah Pittman for the 35-yard touchdown. Score: 56-17 Ducks

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert: 21-26, 225 YDS, 3 TD, INT

Tyler Shough: 2-3, 41 YDS, TD

Oregon Rushing

CJ Verdell: 6 ATT, 14 YDS

Justin Herbert: 4 ATT, 8 YDS, TD

Travis Dye: 12 ATT, 75 YDS

Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 2 YDS, TD

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 1 ATT, -1 YD

Darrian Felix: 5 ATT, 19 YDS

Oregon Receiving

Jaylon Redd: 4 REC, 31 YDS

Spencer Webb: 2 REC, 19 YDS

Hunter Kampmoyer: 1 REC, 9 YDS

Juwan Johnson: 7 REC, 106 YDS, 3 TD

Mycah Pittman: 3 REC, 36 YD, TD

Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 14 YDS

Travis Dye: 2 REC, 11 YDS

Daewood Davis: 1 REC, 6 YDS

USC Passing

Kedon Slovis: 32-57, 264 YDS, 3 TD, 3 INT

USC Rushing

Kenan Christon: 15 ATT, 85 YDS

Quincy Jountti: 2 ATT, 2 YDS

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 1 ATT, 2 YDS

Dominic Davis: 2 ATT, 15 YDS

USC Receiving

Michael Pittman Jr.: 8 REC, 37 YDS, TD

Tyler Vaughns: 8 REC, 75 YDS

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 7 REC, 61 YDS

Drake London: 4 REC, 51 YDS, TD

Erik Krommenhoek: 1 REC, 3 YDS

Kenan Christon: 1 REC, 5 YDS

Kyle Ford: 1 REC, 20 YDS, TD

Velus Jones: 2 REC, 12 YDS

