Oregon came into Los Angeles seeking its first win over USC since 2015, and left with a convincing 56-24 victory over the Trojans on Saturday night. The Ducks overcame a slow start by rattling off eight consecutive touchdowns, including a pick-six from Brady Breeze and kickoff return for a touchdown by Mykael Wright. With the win, Oregon should be right in the thick of the College Football Playoff conversation when the first CFP rankings are unveiled on Tuesday.
Key Plays
Justin Herbert found Juwan Johnson for an Oregon touchdown. Johnson's first touchdown as a Duck. Score: 35-17 Ducks
Deommodore Lenoir picked off Slovis for the third Oregon forced turnover of the night. Score: 35-17 Ducks
Herbert to Johnson again, this time on a back-shoulder fade for the score. Score: 42-17 Ducks
Herbert to Johnson for the third time in the game. Score: 49-17 Ducks
Tyler Shough to Mycah Pittman for the 35-yard touchdown. Score: 56-17 Ducks
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 21-26, 225 YDS, 3 TD, INT
Tyler Shough: 2-3, 41 YDS, TD
Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell: 6 ATT, 14 YDS
Justin Herbert: 4 ATT, 8 YDS, TD
Travis Dye: 12 ATT, 75 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 2 YDS, TD
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 1 ATT, -1 YD
Darrian Felix: 5 ATT, 19 YDS
Oregon Receiving
Jaylon Redd: 4 REC, 31 YDS
Spencer Webb: 2 REC, 19 YDS
Hunter Kampmoyer: 1 REC, 9 YDS
Juwan Johnson: 7 REC, 106 YDS, 3 TD
Mycah Pittman: 3 REC, 36 YD, TD
Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 14 YDS
Travis Dye: 2 REC, 11 YDS
Daewood Davis: 1 REC, 6 YDS
USC Passing
Kedon Slovis: 32-57, 264 YDS, 3 TD, 3 INT
USC Rushing
Kenan Christon: 15 ATT, 85 YDS
Quincy Jountti: 2 ATT, 2 YDS
Amon-Ra St. Brown: 1 ATT, 2 YDS
Dominic Davis: 2 ATT, 15 YDS
USC Receiving
Michael Pittman Jr.: 8 REC, 37 YDS, TD
Tyler Vaughns: 8 REC, 75 YDS
Amon-Ra St. Brown: 7 REC, 61 YDS
Drake London: 4 REC, 51 YDS, TD
Erik Krommenhoek: 1 REC, 3 YDS
Kenan Christon: 1 REC, 5 YDS
Kyle Ford: 1 REC, 20 YDS, TD
Velus Jones: 2 REC, 12 YDS