2019.11.30.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.OSU.FH-1.jpg

Ducks players lambo leap into the crowd before the start of the game. Oregon Ducks football takes on Oregon State for the Civil War game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 30, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

 DL Young/ @cinematicsonly

Oregon defeated Oregon State 24-10 on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.

After a slow start, Jermar Jefferson ran for a 19-yard touchdown for the Beavers, cutting the Ducks’ lead to 17-10. Jaylon Redd then had his touchdown called back as he fumbled the ball before he crossed the end zone. The Ducks made multiple defensive stands to end the game. On 4th and 5, Thomas Graham Jr. made a key tackle, and in the final moments of the fourth, forced a fumble on an attempted hurdle by Jefferson. That play sealed the Civil War victory for Oregon.

Key Plays

Camden Lewis missed field goal

Jermar Jefferson 19-yard rushing TD

Herbert 24-yard quarterback keeper 

Oregon converted a 4th and 6 to Bryan Addison 

Jaylon Redd fumbled the ball in the Oregon State end zone to give the Beavers the ball

Beavers failed to convert on 4th and 5; tackle made by Thomas Graham Jr.

Graham forced fumble on Jermar Jefferson; Brady Breeze recovered

Cyrus Habibi-Likio 20-yard touchdown

Oregon Passing 

Justin Herbert 18-30, 174 YDS, TD

Oregon Rushing

Travis Dye 12 ATT, 91 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio 5 ATT,  29 YDS, TD

CJ Verdell 15 ATT, 50 YDS

Justin Herbert 4 ATT, 22 YDS

Darrian Felix 1 ATT, -1 YD

Oregon Receiving 

Jaylon Redd 5 REC, 34 YDS

Johnny Johnson III 4 REC, 39 YDS, TD

Josh Delgado 1 REC, 28 YDS

Juwan Johnson 2 REC, 9 YDS

Bryan Addison 2 REC, 32 YDS

Travis Dye 1 REC, 10 YDS

Ryan Bay 2 REC, 19 YDS

CJ Verdell 1 REC, 3 YDS

Oregon State Passing 

Tristan Gebbia 26-40, 243 YDS 

Oregon State Rushing 

Jermar Jefferson 20 ATT, 81 YDS, TD, FMBL

BJ Baylor 3 ATT, -6 YDS

Pierce Artavis 4 ATT, 25 YDS

Tristan Gebbia 7 ATT, 25 YDS

Oregon State Receiving 

Trevon Bradford 6 REC, 53  YDS

Champ Fleming 1 REC, 22 YDS

Teagan Quitoriano 1 REC, 19 YDS

Kolby Taylor  1 REC, 3 YDS

Tyjon Lindsey 1 REC, -2 YDS

Noah Togiai 4 REC, 29 YDS

Pierce Artavis 1 REC,  10 YDS

Isaiah Hodgins 8 REC, 85 YDS

Jermar Jefferson 3 REC, 24 YDS

