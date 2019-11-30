Oregon defeated Oregon State 24-10 on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
After a slow start, Jermar Jefferson ran for a 19-yard touchdown for the Beavers, cutting the Ducks’ lead to 17-10. Jaylon Redd then had his touchdown called back as he fumbled the ball before he crossed the end zone. The Ducks made multiple defensive stands to end the game. On 4th and 5, Thomas Graham Jr. made a key tackle, and in the final moments of the fourth, forced a fumble on an attempted hurdle by Jefferson. That play sealed the Civil War victory for Oregon.
Key Plays
Camden Lewis missed field goal
Jermar Jefferson 19-yard rushing TD
Herbert 24-yard quarterback keeper
Oregon converted a 4th and 6 to Bryan Addison
Jaylon Redd fumbled the ball in the Oregon State end zone to give the Beavers the ball
Beavers failed to convert on 4th and 5; tackle made by Thomas Graham Jr.
Graham forced fumble on Jermar Jefferson; Brady Breeze recovered
Cyrus Habibi-Likio 20-yard touchdown
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert 18-30, 174 YDS, TD
Oregon Rushing
Travis Dye 12 ATT, 91 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio 5 ATT, 29 YDS, TD
CJ Verdell 15 ATT, 50 YDS
Justin Herbert 4 ATT, 22 YDS
Darrian Felix 1 ATT, -1 YD
Oregon Receiving
Jaylon Redd 5 REC, 34 YDS
Johnny Johnson III 4 REC, 39 YDS, TD
Josh Delgado 1 REC, 28 YDS
Juwan Johnson 2 REC, 9 YDS
Bryan Addison 2 REC, 32 YDS
Travis Dye 1 REC, 10 YDS
Ryan Bay 2 REC, 19 YDS
CJ Verdell 1 REC, 3 YDS
Oregon State Passing
Tristan Gebbia 26-40, 243 YDS
Oregon State Rushing
Jermar Jefferson 20 ATT, 81 YDS, TD, FMBL
BJ Baylor 3 ATT, -6 YDS
Pierce Artavis 4 ATT, 25 YDS
Tristan Gebbia 7 ATT, 25 YDS
Oregon State Receiving
Trevon Bradford 6 REC, 53 YDS
Champ Fleming 1 REC, 22 YDS
Teagan Quitoriano 1 REC, 19 YDS
Kolby Taylor 1 REC, 3 YDS
Tyjon Lindsey 1 REC, -2 YDS
Noah Togiai 4 REC, 29 YDS
Pierce Artavis 1 REC, 10 YDS
Isaiah Hodgins 8 REC, 85 YDS
Jermar Jefferson 3 REC, 24 YDS