2019.10.19.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UW.FH1-10.jpg

Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant (1) recieves a pass from his quarterback. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 19, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

 Cinematicsonly / @cinematicsonly

After an efficient opening drive for the Ducks that was capped by a Spencer Webb touchdown reception, the Oregon offense struggled to get going and the defense surrendered a season-high 21 first-half points. Washington quarterback Jacob Eason had his way in the first 30 minutes, completing all but four passes and tossing two touchdowns. A quick score on each side before halftime brought the Huskies into the locker room leading, 21-14.

Key Plays

Justin Herbert found tight end Spencer Webb over the middle for an opening-drive touchdown. Score: 7-0 Ducks.

Salvon Ahmed scored from 9 yards out on a 4-and-1 option toss from Jacob Eason. Score: 7-7.

Eason found Jordan Chin for a 48-yard Washington score over the top. Score: 14-7 Huskies.

Herbert to Jaylon Redd on a 16-yard screen for an Oregon touchdown. Reid's sixth consecutive game with a touchdown reception. Score: 14-14.

Eason to Andre Baccellia put Washington back on top just before the half. Score: 21-14 Huskies.

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert: 14-23, 161 YDS, 2 TD

Oregon Rushing

CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 48 YDS

Travis Dye: 2 ATT, 4 YDS

Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 4 YDS

Oregon Receiving

Johnny Johnson III: 4 REC, 70 YDS

Jaylon Redd:3 REC, 26 YDS, TD

CJ Verdell: 2 REC, 12 YDS

Spencer Webb: 1 REC, 12 YDS, TD

Brenden Schooler: 1 REC, 23 YDS

Travis Dye: 1 REC, 2 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 2 REC, 16 YDS

Washington Passing

Jacob Eason: 15-19, 168 YDS, 2 TD

Washington Rushing

Salvon Ahmed: 13 ATT, 77 YDS, TD

Cameron Davis: 1 ATT, 7 YDS

Kamari Pleasant: 2 ATT, 1 YD

Washington Receiving

Puka Nacua: 2 REC, 10 YDS

Terrell Bynum: 4 REC, 24 YDS

Hunter Bryant: 3 REC, 65 YDS

Cade Otton: 1 REC, 11 YDS

Jordan Chin: 1 REC, 48 YDS, TD

Salvon Ahmed: 3 REC, 5 YDS

Andre Baccellia: 1 REC, 5 YDS, TD

Tags

Brady Lim is a sports reporter, currently covering the beat for Ducks football and the Eugene Emeralds. Brady is originally from San Diego, California and is a senior at the University of Oregon.