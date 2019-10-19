After an efficient opening drive for the Ducks that was capped by a Spencer Webb touchdown reception, the Oregon offense struggled to get going and the defense surrendered a season-high 21 first-half points. Washington quarterback Jacob Eason had his way in the first 30 minutes, completing all but four passes and tossing two touchdowns. A quick score on each side before halftime brought the Huskies into the locker room leading, 21-14.
Key Plays
Justin Herbert found tight end Spencer Webb over the middle for an opening-drive touchdown. Score: 7-0 Ducks.
Salvon Ahmed scored from 9 yards out on a 4-and-1 option toss from Jacob Eason. Score: 7-7.
Eason found Jordan Chin for a 48-yard Washington score over the top. Score: 14-7 Huskies.
Herbert to Jaylon Redd on a 16-yard screen for an Oregon touchdown. Reid's sixth consecutive game with a touchdown reception. Score: 14-14.
Eason to Andre Baccellia put Washington back on top just before the half. Score: 21-14 Huskies.
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 14-23, 161 YDS, 2 TD
Oregon Rushing
CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 48 YDS
Travis Dye: 2 ATT, 4 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 4 YDS
Oregon Receiving
Johnny Johnson III: 4 REC, 70 YDS
Jaylon Redd:3 REC, 26 YDS, TD
CJ Verdell: 2 REC, 12 YDS
Spencer Webb: 1 REC, 12 YDS, TD
Brenden Schooler: 1 REC, 23 YDS
Travis Dye: 1 REC, 2 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 2 REC, 16 YDS
Washington Passing
Jacob Eason: 15-19, 168 YDS, 2 TD
Washington Rushing
Salvon Ahmed: 13 ATT, 77 YDS, TD
Cameron Davis: 1 ATT, 7 YDS
Kamari Pleasant: 2 ATT, 1 YD
Washington Receiving
Puka Nacua: 2 REC, 10 YDS
Terrell Bynum: 4 REC, 24 YDS
Hunter Bryant: 3 REC, 65 YDS
Cade Otton: 1 REC, 11 YDS
Jordan Chin: 1 REC, 48 YDS, TD
Salvon Ahmed: 3 REC, 5 YDS
Andre Baccellia: 1 REC, 5 YDS, TD