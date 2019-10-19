Washington came out of the gates in the second half and scored on a 33-yard strike to go up 14, but the Ducks fought back and eventually stole a 35-31 victory in Seattle. Cyrus Habibi-Likio carried the load on the ground for Oregon — all 14 of his carries came in the second half — and a 5-yard pass from Herbert to Redd ultimately proved to be the game winner.
Key Plays
Eason found Puka Nacua for a 33-yard touchdown strike on Washington's opening second-half drive. Score: 28-14 Huskies.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio's 14-yard touchdown capped off an impressive Oregon drive to answer. Score: 28-21 Huskies.
30-yard field goal by Peyton Henry. Score: 31-21 Huskies.
Herbert to Mycah Pittman for a 36-yard touchdown on 4-and-3. Score: 31-28 Huskies.
5-yard strike from Herbert to Redd for the second time in the game. Oregon took the lead with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth. Score: 35-31 Ducks.
Eason's pass incomplete on 4th and 3. Ducks took over with 54 seconds left in the game. Score: 35-31 Ducks.
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert: 24-38, 280 YDS, 4 TD
Oregon Rushing
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 14 ATT, 81 YDS, TD
CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 48 YDS
Travis Dye: 8 ATT, 51 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 4 YDS
Oregon Receiving
Johnny Johnson III: 5 REC, 90 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 5 REC, 36 YDS, 2 TD
CJ Verdell: 2 REC, 12 YDS
Spencer Webb: 2 REC, 31 YDS, TD
Brenden Schooler: 1 REC, 23 YDS
Travis Dye: 2 REC, 9 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 3 REC, 15 YDS
Mycah Pittman: 2 REC, 48 YDS, TD
Bryan Addison: 2 REC, 16 YDS
Washington Passing
Jacob Eason: 23-30, 289 YDS, 3 TD
Washington Rushing
Salvon Ahmed: 24 ATT, 140 YDS, TD
Cameron Davis: 1 ATT, 7 YDS
Kamari Pleasant: 6 ATT, 8 YDS
Washington Receiving
Puka Nacua: 3 REC, 43 YDS, TD
Terrell Bynum: 6 REC, 43 YDS
Hunter Bryant: 3 REC, 65 YDS
Cade Otton: 3 REC, 53 YDS
Jordan Chin: 1 REC, 48 YDS, TD
Salvon Ahmed: 4 REC, 4 YDS
Andre Baccellia: 1 REC, 5 YDS, TD
Marquis Spiker: 1 REC, 20 YDS
Chico McClatcher: 1 REC, 8 YDS