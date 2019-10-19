2019.10.19.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.VS.UW.SH2-7.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Mycah Pittman (4) points at an opposing husky. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. on Oct. 19, 2019. (DL Young/Emerald)

 DL Young/ @cinematiconly

Washington came out of the gates in the second half and scored on a 33-yard strike to go up 14, but the Ducks fought back and eventually stole a 35-31 victory in Seattle. Cyrus Habibi-Likio carried the load on the ground for Oregon — all 14 of his carries came in the second half — and a 5-yard pass from Herbert to Redd ultimately proved to be the game winner.

Key Plays

Eason found Puka Nacua for a 33-yard touchdown strike on Washington's opening second-half drive. Score: 28-14 Huskies.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio's 14-yard touchdown capped off an impressive Oregon drive to answer. Score: 28-21 Huskies.

30-yard field goal by Peyton Henry. Score: 31-21 Huskies.

Herbert to Mycah Pittman for a 36-yard touchdown on 4-and-3. Score: 31-28 Huskies.

5-yard strike from Herbert to Redd for the second time in the game. Oregon took the lead with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth. Score: 35-31 Ducks.

Eason's pass incomplete on 4th and 3. Ducks took over with 54 seconds left in the game. Score: 35-31 Ducks.

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert: 24-38, 280 YDS, 4 TD

Oregon Rushing

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 14 ATT, 81 YDS, TD

CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 48 YDS

Travis Dye: 8 ATT, 51 YDS

Jaylon Redd: 1 ATT, 4 YDS

Oregon Receiving

Johnny Johnson III: 5 REC, 90 YDS

Jaylon Redd: 5 REC, 36 YDS, 2 TD

CJ Verdell: 2 REC, 12 YDS

Spencer Webb: 2 REC, 31 YDS, TD

Brenden Schooler: 1 REC, 23 YDS

Travis Dye: 2 REC, 9 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 3 REC, 15 YDS

Mycah Pittman: 2 REC, 48 YDS, TD

Bryan Addison: 2 REC, 16 YDS

Washington Passing

Jacob Eason: 23-30, 289 YDS, 3 TD

Washington Rushing

Salvon Ahmed: 24 ATT, 140 YDS, TD

Cameron Davis: 1 ATT, 7 YDS

Kamari Pleasant: 6 ATT, 8 YDS

Washington Receiving

Puka Nacua: 3 REC, 43 YDS, TD

Terrell Bynum: 6 REC, 43 YDS

Hunter Bryant: 3 REC, 65 YDS

Cade Otton: 3 REC, 53 YDS

Jordan Chin: 1 REC, 48 YDS, TD

Salvon Ahmed: 4 REC, 4 YDS

Andre Baccellia: 1 REC, 5 YDS, TD

Marquis Spiker: 1 REC, 20 YDS

Chico McClatcher: 1 REC, 8 YDS

