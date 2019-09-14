Oregon had a quick start in the first quarter with a commanding drive that was capped off by a touchdown catch by Jacob Breeland.
Breeland would strike again later in the quarter to run the score up to 14-0. The Ducks' defense has been effective against Montana limiting Grizzlies’ QB Dalton Sneed.
However, the Ducks offense stalled for the majority of the second quarter and the rushing attack has been stifled by Montana’s defense. Montana missed a 50-yard missed field goal late in half.
In the last 10 seconds of the half, Herbert found Johnson III for an 18-yard touchdown.
Key Plays
Justin Herbert found Jacob Breeland on a 5-yard touchdown strike. 7-0 Ducks
Mase Funa sacked Montana QB Dalton Sneed and the Grizzlies were forced to punt. Funa's third sack of the year.
CJ Verdell gained 21 yards on a swing pass and a personal foul penalty added 15 yards to the play.
Herbert to Breeland again for the score, this time from 17 yards out.
Oregon turned it over on downs at Montana's 45-yard line.
50-yard field goal attempt by Montana's Brandon Purdy was no good.
Herbert to Johnny Johnson III for the 18-yard touchdown.
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert 16-21, 189 Yards, 3 TDs
Oregon Rushing
Travis Dye 8 ATT, 32 Yards
Darrian Felix 5 ATT, 19 Yards
CJ Verdell 5 ATT, 13 Yards
Justin Herbert 2 ATT, 18 Yards
C Habibi-Likio 2 ATT, 5 Yards
Jaylon Redd 1 ATT, 1 Yard
Oregon Receiving
Johnny Johnson III 4 REC, 47 Yards, 1 TD
Travis Dye 2 REC, 22 Yards
Jacob Breeland 3 REC, 32 Yards, 2 TD
Jaylon Redd 2 REC, 13 Yards
CJ Verdell 1 REC, 21 Yards
Josh Delgado 2, REC, 35 Yards
Ryan Bay 1 REC, 10 Yards
Daewood Davis 1, REC 9 Yards
Montana Passing
Dalton Sneed 9-13, 82 Yards
Montana Rushing
Marcus Knight 5 ATT, 12 Yards
Jerry Louie-McGee 1 ATT, 3 Yards
Nick Ostimo 1 ATT, 2 Yards
Dalton Sneed 4 ATT, -8 Yards
Montana Receiving
Samuel Akem 2 REC, 34 Yards
Colin Bingham 2 REC, 12 Yards
Marcus Knight 2 REC, 10 Yards
Jerry Louie-McGee 1 REC, 22 Yards
Samori Toure 1 REC, 3 Yards
Matt Rensvold 1 REC, 1 Yard