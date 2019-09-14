2019.09.07.EMG.SEN.UO.FTB.VS.NEVADA2-14.jpg

The sun sets on Autzen Stadium as fans begin to clear the stands near the end of the Ducks' victorious game. Oregon Ducks football takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 7, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Oregon had a quick start in the first quarter with a commanding drive that was capped off by a touchdown catch by Jacob Breeland.

Breeland would strike again later in the quarter to run the score up to 14-0. The Ducks' defense has been effective against Montana limiting Grizzlies’ QB Dalton Sneed. 

However, the Ducks offense stalled for the majority of the second quarter and the rushing attack has been stifled by Montana’s defense. Montana missed a 50-yard missed field goal late in half.

In the last 10 seconds of the half, Herbert found Johnson III for an 18-yard touchdown.

Key Plays

Justin Herbert found Jacob Breeland on a 5-yard touchdown strike. 7-0 Ducks

Mase Funa sacked Montana QB Dalton Sneed and the Grizzlies were forced to punt. Funa's third sack of the year.

CJ Verdell gained 21 yards on a swing pass and a personal foul penalty added 15 yards to the play.

Herbert to Breeland again for the score, this time from 17 yards out.

Oregon turned it over on downs at Montana's 45-yard line.

50-yard field goal attempt by Montana's Brandon Purdy was no good.

Herbert to Johnny Johnson III for the 18-yard touchdown.

 

Oregon Passing

Justin Herbert  16-21, 189 Yards, 3 TDs  

Oregon Rushing

Travis Dye  8 ATT, 32 Yards  

Darrian Felix 5 ATT, 19 Yards 

CJ Verdell 5 ATT, 13 Yards  

Justin Herbert 2 ATT, 18 Yards 

C Habibi-Likio 2 ATT, 5 Yards 

Jaylon Redd 1 ATT, 1 Yard 

Oregon Receiving

Johnny Johnson III 4 REC, 47 Yards, 1 TD

Travis Dye 2 REC, 22 Yards 

Jacob Breeland 3 REC, 32 Yards, 2 TD 

Jaylon Redd 2 REC, 13 Yards 

CJ Verdell 1 REC, 21 Yards 

Josh Delgado 2, REC, 35 Yards 

Ryan Bay 1 REC, 10 Yards 

Daewood Davis 1, REC 9 Yards

 

Montana Passing 

Dalton Sneed 9-13, 82 Yards

Montana Rushing 

Marcus Knight 5 ATT, 12 Yards 

Jerry Louie-McGee 1 ATT, 3 Yards 

Nick Ostimo 1 ATT, 2 Yards

Dalton Sneed 4 ATT, -8 Yards

Montana Receiving

Samuel Akem 2 REC, 34 Yards

Colin Bingham 2 REC, 12 Yards

Marcus Knight 2 REC, 10 Yards

Jerry Louie-McGee 1 REC, 22 Yards  

Samori Toure 1 REC, 3 Yards

Matt Rensvold 1 REC, 1 Yard  

