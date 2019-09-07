Oregon overcame a slow start in the first half to take a commanding first-half lead over Nevada.
A costly special teams miscue compromised what was otherwise an excellent first-half defensively for the Ducks, highlighted by a number of impact plays by cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
Herbert found two different tight ends and an offensive lineman on three separate touchdown passes. Highly touted freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux made his first significant play as a Duck, bringing down the Nevada punter inside the Wolfpack's own 10-yard line.
Herbert threw four touchdown passes in the first half.
Key Plays:
Oregon punt hit the back of a Ducks player and was recovered by Nevada at the Oregon 13-yard line.
Brandon Talton nailed a 24-yard field goal following the Ducks' special teams miscue. Score: 3-0 Wolfpack.
Justin Herbert found Jacob Breeland down the seam for a 66-yard touchdown pass immediately following a Ducks' 4th-and-1 conversion at their own 32-yard line. Score: 7-3 Oregon.
Talton's second field goal of the night, this time from 45 yards out, brought Nevada to within one. Score: 7-6 Ducks.
Herbert to Breeland down the seam once again for 32 yards and a 3rd-down conversion. Ducks into Nevada territory.
Two-yard touchdown run by CJ Verdell to put the Ducks up, 14-6. Verdell's second score of the season.
Sampson Niu picked off Strong for his first career interception; first turnover forced by the Ducks' defense on the night.
Herbert found Ryan Bay wide open in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Score: 21-6 Oregon.
Muffed snap on a Nevada punt attempt led to a turnover on downs at the Oregon 10-yard line; Kayvon Thibodeaux made the hit.
Herbert to offensive lineman Brady Aiello in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. Score: 28-6 Oregon late in the second quarter.
Bryan Addison's first touchdown as a Duck put Oregon up 35-6. Herbert's fourth touchdown pass of the first half.
Oregon Passing:
Justin Herbert: 13-19, 235 YDS, 4 TD
Oregon Rushing:
CJ Verdell: 11 ATT, 60 YDS, TD
Cyrus Habibi-Likio: 2 ATT, 2 YDS
Travis Dye: 3 ATT, 23 YDS
Oregon Receiving:
Jacob Breeland: 3 REC, 103 YDS, TD
Johnny Johnson III: 2 REC, 20 YDS
Jaylon Redd: 1 REC, 1 YD
Bryan Addison: 2 REC, 58 YDS, TD
Ryan Bay: 1 REC, 16 YDS, TD
Daewood Davis: 2 REC, 17 YDS
Brady Aiello: 1 REC, 1 YD, TD
Josh Delgado: 1 REC, 19 YDS
Nevada Passing:
Carson Strong: 9-19, 70 YDS, INT
Nevada Rushing:
Toa Taua: 6 ATT, 13 YDS
Carson Strong: 5 ATT, 3 YDS
Kelton Moore: 7 ATT, 21 YDS
Jaxson Kincaide: 1 ATT, 2 YDS
Romeo Doubs: 1 ATT, -1 YDS
Nevada Receiving:
Romeo Doubs: 2 REC, 13 YDS
John Humphrey: 2 REC, 3 YDS
Dominic Christian: 1 REC, 12 YDS
Kaleb Fossum: 2 REC, 4 YDS
Elijah Cooks: 1 REC, 15 YDS
Kelton Moore: 1 REC, 23 YDS