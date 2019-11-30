2019.11.16.EMG.DLY.FTB.UO.V.UA.SH.-14.jpg

Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) cuts upfield for a touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on the University of Arizona Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 16, 2019.

 Dl Young/ @cinematicsonly

After an exchange of field goals in the opening minutes of the first quarter, Mykael Wright burned the Beavers defense for a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown. Outside of a few big plays — namely Herbert’s 28-yard touchdown strike to Johnny Johnson III — it has been a defensive game. Both offenses have stalled and Oregon State is without starting quarterback Jake Luton. 

Key Plays

Camden Lewis connected on a 22-yard field goal on the first drive of the game

Oregon State made a field goal on its first drive

Mykael Wright kickoff return for a touchdown late in the first quarter 

Justin Herbert to Johnny Johnson III connected on a 28-yard touchdown pass 

Travis Dye 38-yard run 

Oregon Passing 

Justin Herbert 8-17, 82 YDS, TD

Oregon Rushing

Travis Dye 6 ATT, 56 YDS

Cyrus Habibi-Likio 2 ATT,  2 YDS

CJ Verdell 6 ATT, 24 YDS

Oregon Receiving 

Jaylon Redd 2 REC, 15 YDS

Johnny Johnson III 4 REC, 39 YDS, TD

Josh Delgado 1 REC, 28 YDS

Juwan Johnson 1 REC, 0 YDS

Oregon State Passing 

Tristan Gebbia 10-16, 95 YDS 

Oregon State Rushing 

Jermar Jefferson 9 ATT, 27 YDS

BJ Baylor 1 ATT, -2 YDS

Pierce Artavis 4 ATT, 25 YDS

Tristan Gebbia 4 ATT, 14 YDS

Oregon State Receiving 

Trevon Bradford 4 REC, 38 YDS

Champ Fleming 1 REC, 22 YDS

Teagan Quitoriano 1 REC, 19 YDS

Kolby Taylor  1 REC, 3 YDS

Tyjon Lindsey 1 REC, -2 YDS

Noah Togiai 1 REC, 5 YDS

Pierce Artavis 1 REC,  10 YDS

