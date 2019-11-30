After an exchange of field goals in the opening minutes of the first quarter, Mykael Wright burned the Beavers defense for a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown. Outside of a few big plays — namely Herbert’s 28-yard touchdown strike to Johnny Johnson III — it has been a defensive game. Both offenses have stalled and Oregon State is without starting quarterback Jake Luton.
Key Plays
Camden Lewis connected on a 22-yard field goal on the first drive of the game
Oregon State made a field goal on its first drive
Mykael Wright kickoff return for a touchdown late in the first quarter
Justin Herbert to Johnny Johnson III connected on a 28-yard touchdown pass
Travis Dye 38-yard run
Oregon Passing
Justin Herbert 8-17, 82 YDS, TD
Oregon Rushing
Travis Dye 6 ATT, 56 YDS
Cyrus Habibi-Likio 2 ATT, 2 YDS
CJ Verdell 6 ATT, 24 YDS
Oregon Receiving
Jaylon Redd 2 REC, 15 YDS
Johnny Johnson III 4 REC, 39 YDS, TD
Josh Delgado 1 REC, 28 YDS
Juwan Johnson 1 REC, 0 YDS
Oregon State Passing
Tristan Gebbia 10-16, 95 YDS
Oregon State Rushing
Jermar Jefferson 9 ATT, 27 YDS
BJ Baylor 1 ATT, -2 YDS
Pierce Artavis 4 ATT, 25 YDS
Tristan Gebbia 4 ATT, 14 YDS
Oregon State Receiving
Trevon Bradford 4 REC, 38 YDS
Champ Fleming 1 REC, 22 YDS
Teagan Quitoriano 1 REC, 19 YDS
Kolby Taylor 1 REC, 3 YDS
Tyjon Lindsey 1 REC, -2 YDS
Noah Togiai 1 REC, 5 YDS
Pierce Artavis 1 REC, 10 YDS